Rapper Tyga detained, released after leaving Hollywood nightclub

Tyga and ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner at a New York fashion event on Feb. 13, 2017. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Philipp Plein)
Rapper Tyga, these days most famously known for being Kylie Jenner's ex, was detained by LAPD early Wednesday morning under suspicion of possible DUI.

The 27-year-old was driving home from Hollywood's Avenue nightclub at around 2 a.m. when he was pulled over by the cops, media sources report. He was driving a Mercedes G Wagon on the corner of 1600 North Cherokee Ave. when police stopped him for running a stop sign and for having paper license plates.

Tyga voluntarily left his car but was handcuffed and, due to a growing crowd of onlookers outside of the club, taken to the Hollywood police station to take a sobriety test. Once there, he passed a field sobriety test and was released after about 90 minutes with a traffic ticket for not having a driver's license or insurance.

