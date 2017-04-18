ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Gossip

Richard Simmons hospitalized for digestive problems, report says

Christie D'Zurilla
(Evan Agostini / Associated Press)
(Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

Richard Simmons was reportedly hospitalized earlier this week for digestive issues but according to his manager is already feeling better. 

The fitness guru — who has been out of the public eye for years but making a number of headlines recently — checked into an undisclosed California hospital on Monday "after a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating," his longtime manager Michael Catalano told ABC News.

It wasn't an emergency, according to a TMZ source who said no ambulance was involved. Simmons had a three-day hospitalization last summer for what his camp described as dehydration, the website said. 

The 68-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, Catalano said. 

Simmons' publicist did not respond immediately to a request for comment. 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
74°