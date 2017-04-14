Sigur Ros concert at Disney Hall to be livestreamed on Pitchfork and Facebook

Icelandic art-rock band Sigur Ros' second night at Walt Disney Concert Hall will be streamed live on Pitchfork and Facebook beginning at 8:50 p.m. Friday.

The evening is part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Reykjavik Festival, which features an eclectic mix of classical, contemporary, choral, chamber, symphonic, pop, experimental and electronic music from Iceland.

Curated by Icelandic composer and conductor Daniel Bjarnason and L.A. Phil conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen, the festival boasts 18 world premieres, three art installations and more than 24 hours of music.

Sigur Ros, which opened its three-night run on Thursday, is a high point of the festival. The concerts feature 50 minutes of music by the band accompanied by the L.A. Phil, and 50 minutes of the band by itself. Bassist Georg Holm told The Times in March that the band was excited for the challenge of working with such a large and storied orchestra, but that it wasn’t going to be easy.

“It's either going to be a huge success or a massive failure," Holm joked. "This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime thing for Sigur Ros."

This will be the first time a concert is livestreamed from Disney Hall. The concert will be streamed on Pitchfork.com and Facebook Live.