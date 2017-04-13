The new trailer for 'Orphan Black' shows the clones are ready to fight as one

The first trailer for the fifth and final season of "Orphan Black" has been released, and it shows Sarah, Alison, Helena and Cosima are ready for a fight.

In the new trailer — which is as much a feminist manifesto as a preview for a TV show — the clones vow to fight "to control our bodies," "to love whom we choose," "for the family we've chosen" and "for our freedom."

"Together we are one," they proclaim.

Sarah and her sestras have been hunted, captured and manipulated by various corporate and religious forces during the last four seasons, but they have remained united in their quest to protect one another and those they love.

The final season of "Orphan Black" will see Sarah and her family finally uncover the hidden pieces surrounding the clone conspiracy as well as the story behind their creations. Their quest will either set them free or result in their demise.

Season 5 of "Orphan Black" will premiere June 10 on BBC America.