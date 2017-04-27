'The Simpsons' commemorates Trump's first 100 days with scathing clip

"The Simpsons" is pulling no punches when it comes to lampooning President Trump, as evidenced by its detail-dense new video commemorating his first 100 days in office.

It begins on a dark and stormy night and only gets darker from there.

Except for Trump's hair. That's still quite lively.

Sean Spicer is seen hanging — literally — in the White House press room with a note on his suit reading "I quit." Kellyanne Conway scurries away, saying, "I am not replacing him."

Upstairs, Steve Bannon is locked in a stranglehold with someone who could be any number of Trump's advisors — Reince Priebus, Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller —and while the union metaphorically burns, the president is in bed on his phone.

While Trump's boudoir looks virtually identical to its depiction in an August video from "The Simpsons," it now features the delightful addition of a framed photo of POTUS pretending to drive a truck.