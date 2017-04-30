Thousands of drag lovers flock to RuPaul's DragCon at L.A. Convention Center

RuPaul, host of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and the driving force behind DragCon this weekend. (Mathu Andersen)

Over the weekend, thousands of LGBTQ-friendly people and lovers of drag descended upon the Los Angeles Convention Center for RuPaul's DragCon. In its third year, the celebration of “the art of drag, queer culture and self-expression for all" featured panel discussions, drag "herstory" sessions, and fashion and makeup workshops for men and women. Think Comic-Con, but for drag queens.

One of the most attended panels of the weekend was titled “What Is Drag in Trump’s America?,” hosted by the new purveyors of scathing political takes, Teen Vogue. It featured the outspoken Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Alaska, standout and fan favorites from "RuPaul's Drag Race" -- which, in its ninth season, moved from Logo TV to VH1 this year.

One of this year's additions was the Kid Zone, an area dedicated to drag's youngest fans. "We did it because we recognize that there are so many young people, from 3 to 11 or so," RuPaul told The Times ahead of DragCon. "I think young parents know how important it is to expose their children to this diversity, especially in this current political climate. This is a place where they can go and expand their lives and see that there is more than one way to live a successful, abundant life. It doesn't have to exist in this box, and it involves all the colors in the crayon box. We are so proud of this because it gives our queens an opportunity to meet them, fans that wouldn’t necessarily go to a nightclub to see them."

A 210,000-square-foot exhibitor space has more than 200 vendors selling drag-related merchandise and makeup. The world's most famous drag queen also had a booth, where he signed autographs and sold all things RuPaul.