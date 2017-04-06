Trayvon Martin docu-series from Jay Z and Weinstein Company coming to Paramount Network

A docu-series on the killing of Trayvon Martin helmed by Shawn "Jay Z" Carter and the Weinstein Company is headed to Viacom's newly minted Paramount Network.

The six-part event series, titled “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” centers around the 2012 killing of the unarmed Florida teenager by neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman, in the community where they both lived. (Zimmerman was later acquitted of second-degree murder.)

Production on the docu-series will start later this year, with a premiere slated for 2018. The project is one of the first major new series for Paramount Network, which is rebranding from its current name, Spike TV. (Paramount Network will relaunch under its new moniker in January.)

"This is an important American story," Carter said in a statement. "We’re honored that Trayvon’s family has entrusted us to share the truth with the world. Thank you, again, to Paramount Network/Spike TV for being brave enough to partner with us and tell these complex narratives. It’s through these conversations that we can begin to heal.”

The series will be based on two books: Lisa Bloom's "Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It" and "Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin," by Trayvon’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

Fulton and Martin said in a statement: “We know this means a lot to this country. We continue to tell our story in order to unite people. We are very hopeful that this project will bring about a healthy and helpful conversation on the injustices that have divided society. That is also why we started the Trayvon Martin Foundation. We know as parents that the third act of our son’s legacy is hope."

The Trayvon Martin project is a follow-up to Paramount/Spike’s recent collaboration with Carter and the Weinstein Company, previously teaming on the docu-series "Time: The Kalief Browder Story," which concluded Wednesday night.