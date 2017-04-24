Fox News' Tucker Carlson acknowledged his position as a new face for those tuning into Fox News during the 8 p.m. EST time slot Monday evening with a few brief remarks to top his broadcast.

"I watched Bill O'Reilly for years," Carlson began, noting that viewers were seeing an unfamiliar sight with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in the place of the network's 20-year-plus fixture, "The O'Reilly Factor."

After expressing his admiration for "The Factor's" former host, Carlson said, "What O'Reilly did was not easy. He set a high bar and I'm going to do my best to meet it."

Carlson's broadcast then continued with the analysis of recent poll numbers that indicated President Trump would still defeat Hillary Clinton if the election were held today. In short, the beat goes on at Fox News.