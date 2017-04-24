Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Faye Dunaway explains that Oscars gaffe: 'I thought he was joking'
- Elton John recovering from 'rare and potentially deadly' infection
- Gregg Allman is resting at home, he says, despite hospice rumor
- Riding high from Coachella, Kendrick Lamar will take his act on the road
- Amber Heard, Elon Musk downplay dinner date with matching Instagram posts
- L.A. street artist mocks Caitlyn Jenner as 'It's' Pennywise clown
- If Jared and Ivanka are helping you sleep at night, you should 'still be awake,' says John Oliver
- ‘Happy Days' star Moran likely died from cancer, officials say
Tucker Carlson: 'What Bill O'Reilly did was not easy'
|Chris Barton
Fox News' Tucker Carlson acknowledged his position as a new face for those tuning into Fox News during the 8 p.m. EST time slot Monday evening with a few brief remarks to top his broadcast.
"I watched Bill O'Reilly for years," Carlson began, noting that viewers were seeing an unfamiliar sight with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in the place of the network's 20-year-plus fixture, "The O'Reilly Factor."
After expressing his admiration for "The Factor's" former host, Carlson said, "What O'Reilly did was not easy. He set a high bar and I'm going to do my best to meet it."
Carlson's broadcast then continued with the analysis of recent poll numbers that indicated President Trump would still defeat Hillary Clinton if the election were held today. In short, the beat goes on at Fox News.