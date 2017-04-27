Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- A new Haim LP is on the way (and a new video's here)
- Yah, the next 'Fargo' episode has a touch of L.A. in it
- Embattled Johnny Depp surprises Disney fans as Capt. Jack Sparrow
- 'The Simpsons' burns Trump's first 100 days
- 'Prologue: The Crossing' short bridges 'Alien' films' divide
- Seth Meyers finds a new law of Trump physics
Weinstein negotiates to get transgender drama '3 Generations' a PG-13 rating, firing up parents organization
|Jevon Phillips
The Weinstein Co. scored a win Thursday when the production company and the Motion Picture Association of America were able to agree on the rating for the Weinstein film "3 Generations," changing the movie's previous R rating to a more family-friendly PG-13.
The film stars Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon. Fanning plays a New York teenager seeking to transition from female to male. Watts portrays her mother, and Sarandon is her lesbian grandmother.
Company head Harvey Weinstein, with support from GLAAD, challenged the R rating. According to a release from the studio, cuts were made to the film as a compromise to ensure the PG-13 rating.
The Parents Television Council, a nonpartisan education organization advocating responsible entertainment, responded to the change with surprise and disappointment, saying "we are clearly on a path where the content ratings systems protect the interests of Hollywood, not parents."
“3 Generations” opens in New York and Los Angeles on May 5 and expands on May 12.
The full response from the PTC is below:
“We understand and agree that this film centers on a very important topic. But the trustworthiness of the MPAA’s content rating system is also important. In light of today’s announcement, one of two things has happened: Either the production company has removed the specific instances of content that required it to be R-rated, or the MPAA has chosen to disregard its own standards for what is acceptable in PG-13 films. We don’t yet know the answer to that question, but there is no third option. Either parents are going to be able to rely on a system based on standards that were put in place to help them, or they won’t,” said PTC President Tim Winter.
“Harvey Weinstein said he spoke with Joan Graves at MPAA extensively about his film’s rating. If Weinstein can speak with Ms. Graves at MPAA extensively and secure a reduced rating, then why can’t parents speak with Ms. Graves extensively and secure a higher age rating, if they feel it is appropriate?
“Whether it’s MPAA or the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board, we are clearly on a path where the content ratings systems protect the interests of Hollywood, not parents.”