Weinstein negotiates to get transgender drama '3 Generations' a PG-13 rating, firing up parents organization

The Weinstein Co. scored a win Thursday when the production company and the Motion Picture Association of America were able to agree on the rating for the Weinstein film "3 Generations," changing the movie's previous R rating to a more family-friendly PG-13.

The film stars Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon. Fanning plays a New York teenager seeking to transition from female to male. Watts portrays her mother, and Sarandon is her lesbian grandmother.

Company head Harvey Weinstein, with support from GLAAD, challenged the R rating. According to a release from the studio, cuts were made to the film as a compromise to ensure the PG-13 rating.

The Parents Television Council, a nonpartisan education organization advocating responsible entertainment, responded to the change with surprise and disappointment, saying "we are clearly on a path where the content ratings systems protect the interests of Hollywood, not parents."

“3 Generations” opens in New York and Los Angeles on May 5 and expands on May 12.