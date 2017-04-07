'Your Name.,' the biggest anime box office hit ever, opens in North America today

A scene from the 2016 Japanese anime "Your Name."

The film that unseated "Spirited Away" as the highest-grossing anime film of all time is finally opening in North American movie theaters Friday.

"Your Name.," a body-swap love story from writer and director Makoto Shinkai, opened on Aug. 26 in Japan before going on to earn more than $328 million worldwide to date.

And it's done so without an extensive North American release — in order to qualify for Oscar eligibility, the film did have a one-week Los Angeles release in December.

The Los Angeles Film Critics Assn.'s winner for best animated film is opening Friday on 303 screens.

