Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Your Name.,' the biggest anime box office hit ever, opens in North America today
- Jimmy Kimmel and all of late-night bid emotional farewell to Don Rickles
- Paley Center to showcase Netflix's 'One Day at a Time'
- Shonda Rhimes joins Planned Parenthood national board
- Jay Z and Weinstein Company's Trayvon Martin docu-series coming to Paramount Network
|Libby Hill
The film that unseated "Spirited Away" as the highest-grossing anime film of all time is finally opening in North American movie theaters Friday.
"Your Name.," a body-swap love story from writer and director Makoto Shinkai, opened on Aug. 26 in Japan before going on to earn more than $328 million worldwide to date.
And it's done so without an extensive North American release — in order to qualify for Oscar eligibility, the film did have a one-week Los Angeles release in December.
The Los Angeles Film Critics Assn.'s winner for best animated film is opening Friday on 303 screens.