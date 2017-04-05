Just how many more 'Transformers' movies can we expect?

Due in June, the fifth "Transformers" movie is subtitled "The Last Knight," but it's far from the last entry in the lucrative franchise.



In fact, according to Michael Bay, it could be just the beginning.



In a recent interview with MTV (above), the "Last Knight" director revealed that there have been 14 separate stories written for potential movies.



The glut of ideas is a result of the Marvel-inspired writers room assembled by Hasbro and Paramount Pictures in 2015 to develop ideas for future installments and spinoffs, under the guidance of Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman. The first of these, a younger-skewing "Bumblebee" solo film, will be directed by "Kubo and the Two Strings'" Travis Knight.



The "Transformers" films, based on the 1980s animated series, have so far grossed nearly $4 billion worldwide and have transformed toy company Hasbro into a powerful Hollywood entity. (It also owns the rights to "G.I. Joe," "My Little Pony," "Micronauts" and other child-friendly properties.)

"Transformers: The Last Knight" arrives June 23.