ENTERTAINMENT

Today the Academy reveals who in Hollywood has a chance for Oscar gold. The 2017 Academy Awards nominations kick off this AM and we've got a whole heap of theories on possible surprises and snubs. Watch the full announcement live with us, followed by nominee reactions and analysis.

How to watch the Oscar nominations

The Academy Awards announcements start at 5:15 a.m. Pacific time. The nominations will be live streamed from YouTube (embedded above) and will also be available on the official website at Oscar.com and Oscars.org.

The first batch of nominees will be debuted at 5:15 and the second group will receive a special presentation at 5:30 on ABC’s “Good Morning America" (but will also be available online).

Latest updates

