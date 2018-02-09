Bitcoin promises filmmakers and writers tales of get-rich fever and cyber intrigue

"I think that now as bitcoin becomes more popular, it will become a topic in films and thrillers. I can easily imagine the retelling of 'The Firm' all through bitcoins," said Ham Tran, whose 2016 Vietnamese movie Bitcoin Heist," currently streaming on Netflix, delves into the deadly underworld of global finance. "One of the ideas we're kicking around for a sequel is the cryptocurrency war and who's going to win it, who has the most incentive to ruin the whole [financial] system and bring it back to the purity of the idea of bitcoins, which is decentralized power."