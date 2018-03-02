The Oscars turn 90, and the production team leaves no room for error ... this time

But the fanciness won't just exist on stage. Stars who present Oscars — and those who win them — get to lounge in a green room designed by Rolex to look like a Swiss mountain chalet. The room — off-limits to the press during the show — is meant to be a relaxing space for stars to take it easy before heading out onto a stage where they'll be seen by millions of viewers. There's a wood-beamed ceiling, plush couches, a bar and soothing images of the Matterhorn lining the walls.