Motion picture academy president confirms two accountants will not return to the Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that the two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants responsible for Sunday’s best picture fiasco won’t be handing out any more Oscar envelopes.

The news came one day after Warren Beatty released a statement demanding that academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs “publicly clarify” once and for all how the bizarre chain of events came to pass.

Isaacs, according to the AP, said PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz “have been permanently removed from all film academy dealings.”

A PwC spokesman confirmed to The Times that Cullinan and Ruiz would not return to the Oscars program but said the two remain partners at PwC.

In a series of events that has quickly been dissected with Zapruder-film-like precision, Cullinan handed Beatty an unopened duplicate envelope for the leading actress award, which had already been presented, instead of the envelope containing the winner for best picture. Beatty took to the stage with Faye Dunaway, his co-star from “Bonnie and Clyde,” and after Beatty opened the envelope, Dunaway announced “La La Land” as the winner. In fact, “Moonlight” was the winner of best picture, which was clarified only after a number of minutes, three speeches from “La La Land” producers and much confusion.

An academy representative told The Times that no official statement is planned at this time

SIGN UP for the free Indie Focus movies newsletter »

Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Caption Red Carpet time-lapse video A time-lapse video of the Oscars red carpet. A time-lapse video of the Oscars red carpet. Caption On the Oscars red carpet, Barry Jenkins on why film matters WATCH: Barry Jenkins, writer and director of "Moonlight," on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards. "Everyone looks to the filmmaking community to reflect the world we live in," he said. And after the Oscars? "I'm going to Mexico," he said. "I'm going to the Yucatan." WATCH: Barry Jenkins, writer and director of "Moonlight," on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards. "Everyone looks to the filmmaking community to reflect the world we live in," he said. And after the Oscars? "I'm going to Mexico," he said. "I'm going to the Yucatan."

Mark.Olsen@latimes.com

Follow on Twitter: @IndieFocus

ALSO

PwC's Oscars flop may not do long-term damage to its reputation

The best picture show at the Oscars: the flub, the reactions, the blame

Motion picture academy issues apology for 'mistakes that were made' in stunning Oscar snafu