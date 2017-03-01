Motion picture academy president confirms two accountants will not return to the Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that the two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants responsible for Sunday’s best picture fiasco won’t be handing out any more Oscar envelopes.
The news came one day after Warren Beatty released a statement demanding that academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs “publicly clarify” once and for all how the bizarre chain of events came to pass.
Isaacs, according to the AP, said PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz “have been permanently removed from all film academy dealings.”
A PwC spokesman confirmed to The Times that Cullinan and Ruiz would not return to the Oscars program but said the two remain partners at PwC.
In a series of events that has quickly been dissected with Zapruder-film-like precision, Cullinan handed Beatty an unopened duplicate envelope for the leading actress award, which had already been presented, instead of the envelope containing the winner for best picture. Beatty took to the stage with Faye Dunaway, his co-star from “Bonnie and Clyde,” and after Beatty opened the envelope, Dunaway announced “La La Land” as the winner. In fact, “Moonlight” was the winner of best picture, which was clarified only after a number of minutes, three speeches from “La La Land” producers and much confusion.
An academy representative told The Times that no official statement is planned at this time
SIGN UP for the free Indie Focus movies newsletter »
Follow on Twitter: @IndieFocus
ALSO
PwC's Oscars flop may not do long-term damage to its reputation
The best picture show at the Oscars: the flub, the reactions, the blame
Motion picture academy issues apology for 'mistakes that were made' in stunning Oscar snafu