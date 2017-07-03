Times film critics Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang discuss the best films of 2017 (so far)

With the year more than half over, The Times’ film critics, Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang, sat down to discuss their cinematic highlights so far from 2017. The picks range from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” And in a nod to the ever-evolving way we watch films, two of our critics’ choices — “Okja” and “War Machine” — debuted on Netflix concurrent with limited theatrical release.

KENNETH TURAN: The halfway point in calendar 2017 is upon us, and that provides an excellent moment to look back on the movie year and figure out what was memorable, to highlight the best of the big films that everyone saw as well as the small gems that might have gotten by audiences. In general terms, how does the year strike you so far?

JUSTIN CHANG: So far it’s been a fine, promising year at the movies, and I’m certainly glad it’s not over yet. Films released between January and June are so often forgotten or passed over for recognition at year’s end, but in some corners of the Internet there have already been whispers of Oscar buzz for “Get Out” and “Wonder Woman,” two critically and commercially successful studio releases that, both in their own ways, told stories that we haven’t seen 100 times before already.

TURAN: There’s no telling what the academy will do, but for me the year so far was a mixed bag at best, with the studio offerings, not surprisingly, being especially weak tea. I definitely enjoyed “Cars 3” and was impressed by the seriousness “Logan” brought to the superhero genre, but for me, much as I admired and enjoyed Gal Gadot in the title role, I wished “Wonder Woman” didn’t go on for so long. Are there any studio films I’m forgetting?

Ben Rothstein / Marvel / Twentieth Century Fox Dafne Keen as Laura, Hugh Jackman as Logan / Wolverine and Patrick Stewart as Charles in "Logan." Dafne Keen as Laura, Hugh Jackman as Logan / Wolverine and Patrick Stewart as Charles in "Logan." (Ben Rothstein / Marvel / Twentieth Century Fox)

CHANG: If so, they’re probably best left forgotten. I am glad you reminded me of “Logan,” which is so thoughtful and gripping and well acted I’m still not sure what held me back from embracing it fully. On a different note, the summer has just gotten a terrific shot of adrenaline from “Baby Driver,” a category-defying car-chase musical that confirms Edgar Wright as one of our most talented genre mix-masters.

TURAN: Haven’t caught up with that yet, but it certainly sounds energetic if nothing else. The other summer film I want to single out, which I know you are a fan of also, is “The Big Sick.” It’s a wonderful independent film that debuted at Sundance and delivers the kind of humor and emotion that studio films provided once upon a time but no longer.

The other Sundance drama that has stayed with me is Alex and Andrew Smith’s “Walking Out,” which IFC is releasing in the fall. Does anything from the festival stand out for you, or from the indie world in general?

CHANG: It’s gratifying to see the all-around embrace of “The Big Sick,” which both honors and deepens the American romantic-comedy tradition, and also confounds our usual notions of big films versus small films. The movie may be modest in form and budget, but it's so full of life and warmth and wit that it fills the screen more fully than some tentpoles I could name.

Amazon / Johan Voets / Hurricane Films / Music Box Films "The Big Sick" -- with Kumail Nanjiani as Kumail and Zoe Kazan as Emily -- and "A Quiet Passion" -- with Cynthia Nixon as Emily Dickinson and Jennifer Ehle as Vinnie Dickinson -- were two favorites. "The Big Sick" -- with Kumail Nanjiani as Kumail and Zoe Kazan as Emily -- and "A Quiet Passion" -- with Cynthia Nixon as Emily Dickinson and Jennifer Ehle as Vinnie Dickinson -- were two favorites. (Amazon / Johan Voets / Hurricane Films / Music Box Films)

Another film that did that for me, albeit very differently, is "A Quiet Passion," Terence Davies' marvelous portrait of Emily Dickinson, who is played by Cynthia Nixon in a fiercely felt performance that I hope to see remembered at year's end. Between Nixon and Kristen Stewart in Olivier Assayas’ splendidly spooky “Personal Shopper,” it’s already shaping up to be an excellent year for actresses.

TURAN: I agree about both, just wonderful performances. There are a couple of other independent films I want to highlight. Why don’t we start with a light-on-its-feet effort with an ungainly name, “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer,” a completely involving moral fable starring Richard Gere and directed with enviable flair by Israeli director Joseph Cedar in his first English-language film.

I also want to put in a good word for a film starring Brad Pitt that almost no one saw in a theater because it was released by Netflix. That would be “War Machine,” a blistering satire on the U.S. presence in Afghanistan. Netflix is really serious about revolutionizing the way movies are seen.

CHANG: Whether that revolution will be to the good of the movies has, of course, been the subject of much recent debate. I’m curious to hear the audience response to Bong Joon Ho’s thrilling animal-rights fable, “Okja,” whose existence is a credit to Netflix, but which absolutely deserves to be seen on the big screen.

Aidan Monaghan / Amazon Studios / Bleecker Street Robert Pattinson, left, stars as Henry Costin and Charlie Hunnam stars as Percy Fawcett in "The Lost City of Z." Robert Pattinson, left, stars as Henry Costin and Charlie Hunnam stars as Percy Fawcett in "The Lost City of Z." (Aidan Monaghan / Amazon Studios / Bleecker Street)

So, for that matter, does James Gray’s lush and enveloping historical epic “The Lost City of Z,” which enjoyed a well-deserved theatrical release courtesy of Netflix rival Amazon Studios. I don’t always love Gray’s movies, but this one, starring a revelatory Charlie Hunnam as the real-life explorer Percy Fawcett, has stayed with me in the best possible way.

TURAN: Films like “Okja,” with its considerable Korean-language component, remind me that 2017 has seen some excellent foreign-language films. Most recent was the German “Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe,” but there was also the Finnish Cannes prizewinner “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki,” the unexpected Israeli “The Women’s Balcony,” even the French-language, Swiss-animated “My Life as a Zucchini,” which was a total charmer.

When people tell me there are no good films out there, I wish they had seen these. The problem is that the dynamics of theatrical exhibition are such that they rarely stay in theaters for more than a week, which is not enough time for most people to fit them into their lives.

CHANG: Or for them to build the necessary word of mouth. I wish more audiences had seen “After the Storm,” a deeply moving family drama that some have (wrongly) dismissed as a minor effort from the Japanese master Hirokazu Kore-eda. And I’ll also speak up for two French films that could scarcely be more different: Stéphane Brizé’s beautifully acted 19th century character study, “A Woman’s Life,” which is adapted from a Guy de Maupassant novel, and Julia Ducournau’s supremely grisly cannibal thriller “Raw,” which is decidedly not adapted from a Guy de Maupassant novel.