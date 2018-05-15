Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built’ and Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman’ make for a night of provocation in Cannes

The story is structured in five "incidents," each one focusing on one or more of Jack's victims. In the first incident, Jack clubs a stranded driver (Uma Thurman) to death with her own car jack. In the second, he knocks on the door of a woman (Siobhan Fallon Hogan), passing himself off as a cop before garrotting her and stabbing her in the chest. In the third, he arms himself with a hunting rifle and uses a woman (Sofie Gråbøl) and her two young sons for target practice. In the fourth … you get the idea. There are also scenes of animal cruelty and human taxidermy, along with some handy corpse-freezing techniques. No genital mutilation this time, although Jack does tie up a girl (Riley Keough) and slice off one of her breasts.