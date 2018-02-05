A sci-fi franchise gets lost in space with Netflix's 'The Cloverfield Paradox'

Naturally, nothing goes according to plan. Despite its efforts to sidestep some of the more obvious clichés of its chosen subgenre, "The Cloverfield Paradox" falls very much in that tradition of movies that play out like "And Then There Were None" in space, in which the individual astronaut characters struggle to be as memorable as their death scenes. There are a few surprising developments, many of them involving some awfully creative bodily trauma. Certainly no picture that finds room for Elizabeth Debicki could be reckoned a complete waste of time.