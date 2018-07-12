Review: Joaquin Phoenix stars in the captivating addiction drama 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot'

The achievement of “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” is not that it avoids this trap entirely — it doesn’t — but rather that it seems determined to fight that trap at every step, and even to pry it open. Van Sant pays tribute to the restorative power of faith, discipline and perseverance, but he also resists the temptation to follow these themes into an overly pat or complacent groove. Callahan’s journey plays out as an ongoing tug-of-war between past and present, guardian angels and internal demons, spiking even its upbeat, inspiring moments with the jaundiced wit and instinctive melancholy that were essential to its subject’s temperament.