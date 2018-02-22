Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams don't have winning material in 'Game Night'

Apparent to the audience, that is. The characters, alas, take longer to realize what's going on, setting the pattern for at least one more pointlessly drawn-out gag in which Max and Annie, blithely unaware that they're not really playing a game, end up waving around a gun they think is only a toy prop. Eventually the truth or some version of it comes out: Turns out Brooks didn't get rich investing in Panera after all, and in the course of his dirty dealings, he may have run afoul of one, maybe two crime bosses, both intent on getting their hands on some valuable contraband.