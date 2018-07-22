Indie Focus: Seeing more in 'Blindspotting,' 'McQueen' and 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'

No one would have expected one of the most divisive films of the summer to be the effervescent ABBA-inflected musical “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” but here we are. Folks seem split on whether the new film is better than the original. Likewise, the structure of the new film works along two timelines, one focusing on Lily James as the younger version of the character played by Meryl Streep in the original and the other focusing on Amanda Seyfried reprising her character in the film’s present day. Even fans of the new film seem to be taking sides on which works better. But regardless of where people fall, the addition of Cher to the new movie has been widely hailed.