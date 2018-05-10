In 'Life of the Party,' Melissa McCarthy goes back to school and it's kind of a dream

Not really. "Life of the Party," for the most part, coasts along free of conflict and untethered by plot. Deanna quickly becomes accepted by both her daughter and her sorority friends, a well-chosen squad (the great Allison Jones cast the movie) that includes Gillian Jacobs ("Love," "Community"), who's so good and offbeat here that she actually steals scenes from McCarthy. Deanna bakes these girls lasagna, boosts their self-esteem and exhorts them to enjoy the power and beauty of their youth. (And, yes, if that sounds like a line from "Wear Sunscreen," it is, as Deanna functions as a sage gumption-dispenser to all who come into contact with her.)