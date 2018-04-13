California Sounds: Listen to new tracks from L.A.-area artists playing Coachella

Kamasi Washington, "Fists of Fury" (Shoto Mas/Young Turks). The title track from Washington's forthcoming album runs nearly 10 minutes and opens with brass and a deep conga and shaker rhythm. When the choir comes in, the work takes flight. Just beyond the six-minute mark and after a series of eloquent solos, the music pauses for a brief measure as if to take a breath. Resuming with a relentless percussive groove and a bed of strings, two of those chorus of voices declare, and then repeat, "Our time as victims is over. We will no longer ask for justice. Instead, we will take our retribution." Doubters, beware.