Hold the wrecking ball: Hollywood's Amoeba Music is here to stay — for now

Since 2001, Amoeba Music in Hollywood has stood as a beacon for resilience in an industry disrupted by digital downloads and streaming music services.

This week, the store had to take to social media to assure fans that the multi-level mecca to independent retail would not be the latest casualty of a struggling industry.

“We're going to remain in our building for the duration of our lease — which is several years — and Ameoba and the building owner are open to us potentially staying longer,” the indie retail giant posted Monday evening on Twitter.

The statement was in response to a story that appeared first on local site LAist, which speculated that Amoeba would soon “get the wrecking ball” to make way for a large residential tower.

Cliff Goldstein, a managing partner at GPI, which owns the 50,000-square-foot retail store at 6400 Sunset Blvd., said any plans for the property were “speculative” and “premature.”

“Amoeba owned the property. They decided to sell the property. We purchased it,” he said, noting the deal was consummated about a year ago.

“We intend to make an application to redevelop the property. At the same time, we're talking to Amoeba and have a great relationship with them. We're talking to them about a longer-term commitment to remain. We're open to those discussions, and we're having those preliminary discussions with them.”

Top executives at Amoeba, reached via phone and email, declined to comment beyond what was posted on Twitter, stressing only their commitment to staying in Hollywood. Goldstein would not comment directly on the terms of the lease, only to say that it’s “a number of years.”

Still, he added, “We don't have a long-term lease with Amoeba.”

Signing one, however, is not yet off the table.

“Maybe we will end up with a long-term lease with Amoeba,” he said. “That would change what we would intend to do. They have a number of years left on their lease and we are having discussions with them.”

Goldstein said it’s not contradictory for the company to both pursue a long-term lease with Amoeba as well as look at redevelopment possibilities for the space. He noted the company has had “many renderings” completed for what could be done with the location, but has not yet filed any applications to redevelop the spot.

“We have to plan a number of years in advance and allow ourselves some options,” he said, “based upon what happens to our tenant and the market.”

For its part, Amoeba posted on Twitter that it intends to make a Hollywood a long-term home regardless of the future of its current location. “We are committed to staying in Hollywood and we appreciate all your concern and support,” the company wrote.

Independent music retail has proved to be a violate business over the years. Recently, Echo Park’s beloved Origami Vinyl shuttered its doors. The store relied heavily on sales of new vinyl, but struggled to turn a profit as the once vintage format became mainstream again. Once the providence of indie outlets, LPs can now be had at the local Whole Foods, not to mention Amazon and Urban Outfitters.

And yet the booming downtown neighborhood recently saw the arrival of Pop Obscure, an outlet specializing in used product. Even in this age of streaming, a record store for many remains an irresistible lure.

