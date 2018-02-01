Amid the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, Girlschool's female-identifying music festival has new resolve

For Jones, now is the time to come together. "This new racism is not new for the people who experience it. Deportation is not new for the people who experience it. Eviction is not new for the people who experience it. People who haven't historically experienced disenfranchisement are at a sudden loss. They're surprised by this administration. Racism never surprises me. Those of us who amplify artists, create platforms and bring the audience out are that much more crucial."