Ringo Starr will host 10th annual 'Peace & Love' birthday event July 7 in L.A.

Ringo Starr will preside over the 10th edition of his annual birthday “Peace & Love” celebration with a ceremony on July 7 — his 77th birthday — that will be echoed in more than a dozen cities around the globe.
As he has for the last three celebrations, the Beatles’ drummer will appear in Hollywood outside the Capitol Records Tower to greet fans and lead them in offering the peace sign hand gesture and a recitation of the words “peace and love” at noon.
“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday, or a better gift I could ask for, than peace and love,” Starr said in a statement. “How great that this idea keeps growing and spreading. Thanks to everyone supporting it.”
He’s typically joined by a group of musical friends and family members, and live performances by various musicians of some of his Beatles and solo songs.
The tradition began in 2008 when Starr was asked what he would want for his birthday, and he replied “More peace and love.” In turn, he has asked fans around the world to stop at noon in whatever time zone they are in and say those words to spread the message around the world.
Other gatherings have been scheduled in the U.S., England, Russia, India, South Sudan, Brazil, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Panama, El Salvador, Haiti and even Antarctica, with more expected to be added by July 7.
