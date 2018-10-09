John Prine, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard among 15 acts nominated for Rock Hall of Fame induction

Six of the 15 nominees are appearing for the first time on the final ballot: Nicks, Rundgren, Prine, Devo, Def Leppard and Roxy Music. Nicks is alone in the 2019 class for induction a second time: She was selected for the Hall of Fame in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac. If elected, she’ll be the first female artist inducted twice.