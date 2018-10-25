'Polk Salad Annie' singer-songwriter Tony Joe White dead at 75

“It's a kind of freedom with music, you know, man”' White told the Nashville Tennessean in 2006. “I've always been lucky to be able to write and play the way I felt, but sometimes to put it out to people you have to do a record deal, stuff like that, and get into all this [expletive]. But now the studio's right here, we go in there and lay it down, come out here and sit, look at the night a while, then we'll go back in and lay some more down.