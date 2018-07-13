The black superhero: A new age for a familiar genre

Williams, whose versatile career stretches from “Prison Break” to “Hart of Dixie,” continued: “Sometimes in a fantasy context, it’s easier to look at truths because you see them from a distance. It’s like ‘Oh, it’s sci fi or superhero,’ so it’s a great medium to look at some of our ills. Even though [our show features] a fictional city, it’s kind of representative of so many cities across America that seem forgotten and lost. With the show, we can look at it from that safe distance.”