These real-life comics take retro trip to the '70s in 'I’m Dying Up Here'

Funny now, funny in 1973
These real-world comics take a trip back to the comedy heyday of the Sunset Strip of the early ’70s for Showtime’s new series “I’m Dying Up Here.”
Andrew Santino (Bill Hobbs)
A fixture at L.A.’s Comedy Store, Santino has been seen performing stand-up on Comedy Central as well as starring in the sitcom “Mixology.” Here he plays Bill Hobbs, a talented if occasionally self-sabotaging favorite at the fictitious club Goldie’s.
Al Madrigal (Edgar Martinez)
A correspondent during Jon Stewart’s run on “The Daily Show,” Madrigal also co-founded the podcast network All Things Comedy. He portrays Edgar Martinez, a comic whose often easygoing approach is helped along by the periodic use of marijuana and acid.
Erik Griffin (Ralph King)
Maybe best known as Montez Walker from the cultishly adored Comedy Central series “Workaholics,” Griffin is another regular at the Comedy Store. He plays the level-headed and likable Ralph King, a comic and Vietnam vet who has also taken on some TV writing.
Jon Daly (Arnie Brown)
A sketch and improv comedy specialist who wrote for and appeared on Comedy Central’s “Kroll Show,” Daly is a regular at the Upright Citizen’s Brigade theater in L.A. He portrays Arnie Brown, a struggling comic who does odd jobs around Goldie’s.
Rick Overton (Mitch Bombadier)
A veteran stand-up who dates back to the ’80s comedy club boom, Overton transitioned into writing on “Dennis Miller Live,” where he was nominated for an Emmy in the ’90s. He’s built a long career as a character actor; he appears in a supporting role here as Mitch Bombadier.
