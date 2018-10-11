Pop culture is the new politics as Taylor Swift calls out to new voters and Kanye West greets the president

Now, Trump and West have found a brotherhood in their desire for attention at any cost. The “dragon energy” West says he shares with his “brother” Trump is so strong it’s allowed the former crusader for black equality to embrace this president. This despite Trump’s reticence to condemn white separatist groups and what many view as xenophobic policies. The war on women who aren’t Kim Kardashian is another matter entirely, and one that isn’t likely to sway the artist behind such songs as “Gold Digger” and “Perfect Bitch.”