Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Life, Animated' and more

SERIES

Sleepy Hollow The supernatural drama encores its fourth-season premiere; with Tom Mison. 8 p.m. Fox

The Guardians This new docu-series follows an all-volunteer group of animal-welfare advocates who go above and beyond to protect all creatures great and small. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Music Festival — Night Two Usher, Sting, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and Florida Georgia Line are among the performers taking the stage in Las Vegas in this encore special hosted by Ryan Seacrest. 8 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale Richard Gere stars in this heart-tugging 2009 drama about a college professor who adopts a stray dog. 8 p.m. KDOC

Life, Animated This 2016 documentary profiles Owen Suskind, a young autistic man who learned communication skills from repeated viewings of “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King” and other Disney classics. 8 p.m. A&E

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds The relationship between Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, “Star Wars” star and author Carrie Fisher, is explored in this poignant 2016 documentary that was in the works before both actresses died last month. 8 p.m. HBO

Under the Bed An obsessed stalker hides out in a love-lorn woman’s home in this fact-based made-for-cable thriller; Hannah New (“Black Sails”), Beverly D’Angelo and Pat Healy star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Love on Ice “Chicago Med’s” Julie Berman stars in this romantic new TV movie about a former figure-skating champ who is inspired to return to competition. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Demolition Jake Gyllenhaal and Naomi Watts star in Jean-Marc Vallée’s 2015 drama about a widower whose wife died in a car accident; with Chris Cooper, Polly Draper, Debra Monk and Heather Lind. 10 p.m. HBO

Burnt Bradley Cooper plays a chef who seeks redemption after flaming out years earlier in John Wells’ 2015 drama set in London; with Sienna Miller, Daniel Brühl, Matthew Rhys, Alicia Vikander, Uma Thurman and Emma Thompson. 10 p.m. Showtime

Turbulence Dina Meyer (“Starship Troopers”) and “Cleopatra 2525’s” Victoria Pratt star in this airborne 2016 thriller. 10 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

CBS This Morning Saturday (N) 4 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 4 and 7 a.m. KABC

Today Hip-hop violinist Damien Escobar; travel trends. (N) 5 a.m. KNBC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Trump transition: Incoming White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Trump transition, national security, confirmation hearings, Democrats: Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.), former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), senior Obama advisor Neera Tanden, former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning The virtual-reality craze; the friendship between a man and an old race horse; rock music’s Iggy Pop; TV producer Lee Daniels (“Empire”); author Preston Child searches for a lost city in the jungle; remembering “Bambi” illustrator Tyrus Wong. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Trump administration: Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; Russian hacking: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Fareed Zakaria GPS 2017 predictions: Author Ian Bremmer, Tina Brown, columnist Bret Stephens, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Trump’s rhetoric, U.S.-Israel relations, Trump and the intelligence community: Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); analysis: former CIA Director James R. Woolsey, former acting CIA Director Michael Morell. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.); Defense Secretary Ashton Carter. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC, 11 a.m. MSNBC