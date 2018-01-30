Tuesday's TV highlights: The State of the Union and more

SERIES
We'll Meet Again The new episode "Rescued From Mount St. Helens" focuses on individuals seeking to reconnect with the people who helped save them during the volcano's deadly 1980 eruption. Ann Curry hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
Citizen Rose This new reality series follows actress Rose McGowan, who has lately taken up the mantle of activist in the battle against sexual assault and harassment. 8 p.m. E!
Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) wonders if the community could be kept safe without the help of his superhero alter ego on a new episode of the action drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Your host gets a taste of the Old West out on the Jesse James Trail in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The Quad The university is hit by an outbreak of norovirus on a new episode of the campus drama. Anika Noni Rose stars. 10 p.m. BET
Stripped This reality series, in which people voluntarily surrender all their worldly possessions, ends its first season. 10 p.m. Bravo
Drunk History Jerry O'Connell ("Sliders"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") and "Saturday Night Live's" Taran Killam help tell tales of Rasputin and other madmen on a new episode of the satirical series. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Another Period Famed magician Harry Houdini puts in an appearance on a new episode of this comedy set during the Gilded Age. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Detour Nate (Jason Jones) has a hard time adjusting to his new role as a stay-at-home dad in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
State of the Union Broadcast networks and cable-news outlets will offer live coverage as President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress and the nation. 6 p.m. CBS, NBC, KTLA, ABC, Fox, KOCE, CNN, C-SPAN, C-SPAN2, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel and MSNBC; Repeating on CNN at 8 and 9 p.m.
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah return to host an all-new countdown of the most memorable ads from Super Bowls past. 8 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
King Kong A giant ape runs amok on Skull Island, then in Manhattan, in this 1933 creature feature. With Fay Wray. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Marley Dias. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Nathan Chen; Brain Power Today; Jason Aldean performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author and actress Rose McGowan; actor Joel Kinnaman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ann Curry; Joe Perry (Aerosmith); author J. Randy Taraborrelli ("Jackie, Janet & Lee"); Nikki Goldstein. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Alzheimers: Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dylan McDermott ("LA to Vegas"); Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ana Navarro guest hosts; Rose McGowan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Donald Trump's reported affair with a porn star; Jools Holland and Ruby Turner perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Helen Mirren; Amber Theoharis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Louise Turpin's sister and cousin reveal details of the family's long legacy of abuse. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A celebrity veterinarian answers pet-owner questions; a DIY secret for chapped lips. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Chris Harrison ("The Bachelor"); boxer Laila Ali. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Andrew Zimmern. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Beth Stern. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Divorced parents accuse one another of breaking their parenting agreement. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Best moments of the season, featuring segments with Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Channing Tatum. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
SoCal Connected Workplaces that employ mostly "gig workers"; entrepreneur Cisco Pinedo. 8 p.m. KCET
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah David Remnick. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kevin Nealon; Martin Freeman; Jordan Temple. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; Chrissy Teigen; the Voidz. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tommy Vietor; Jon Favreau; Jon Lovett; Jessica Williams; Phoebe Robinson; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kerry Washington; Stormy Daniels; Elise Trouw performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Helen Mirren; J.K. Simmons. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Glenn Howerton; Common; Chloe Benjamin; Nikki Glaspie. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly AnnaLynne McCord; Liam Gallagher; Esther Povitsky. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Hockey The Ducks battle the Boston Bruins, and the Kings play the Dallas Stars. 4 p.m. FS Prime; 5:30 p.m. FSN
Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons, and the Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers. 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT
