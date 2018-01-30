Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: The State of the Union and more

By Ed Stockly
Jan 29, 2018 | 8:00 PM
President Trump will deliver his State of the Union speech before a joint session of Congress and the nation. (Jim Lo Scalzo / Associated Press)
SERIES

We'll Meet Again The new episode "Rescued From Mount St. Helens" focuses on individuals seeking to reconnect with the people who helped save them during the volcano's deadly 1980 eruption. Ann Curry hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE

Citizen Rose This new reality series follows actress Rose McGowan, who has lately taken up the mantle of activist in the battle against sexual assault and harassment. 8 p.m. E!

Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) wonders if the community could be kept safe without the help of his superhero alter ego on a new episode of the action drama. 9 p.m. KTLA

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Your host gets a taste of the Old West out on the Jesse James Trail in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

The Quad The university is hit by an outbreak of norovirus on a new episode of the campus drama. Anika Noni Rose stars. 10 p.m. BET

Stripped This reality series, in which people voluntarily surrender all their worldly possessions, ends its first season. 10 p.m. Bravo

Drunk History Jerry O'Connell ("Sliders"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") and "Saturday Night Live's" Taran Killam help tell tales of Rasputin and other madmen on a new episode of the satirical series. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Another Period Famed magician Harry Houdini puts in an appearance on a new episode of this comedy set during the Gilded Age. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Detour Nate (Jason Jones) has a hard time adjusting to his new role as a stay-at-home dad in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

State of the Union Broadcast networks and cable-news outlets will offer live coverage as President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress and the nation. 6 p.m. CBS, NBC, KTLA, ABC, Fox, KOCE, CNN, C-SPAN, C-SPAN2, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel and MSNBC; Repeating on CNN at 8 and 9 p.m.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah return to host an all-new countdown of the most memorable ads from Super Bowls past. 8 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

King Kong A giant ape runs amok on Skull Island, then in Manhattan, in this 1933 creature feature. With Fay Wray. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Marley Dias. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Nathan Chen; Brain Power Today; Jason Aldean performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author and actress Rose McGowan; actor Joel Kinnaman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Ann Curry; Joe Perry (Aerosmith); author J. Randy Taraborrelli ("Jackie, Janet & Lee"); Nikki Goldstein. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Alzheimers: Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Dylan McDermott ("LA to Vegas"); Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ana Navarro guest hosts; Rose McGowan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Donald Trump's reported affair with a porn star; Jools Holland and Ruby Turner perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Helen Mirren; Amber Theoharis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Louise Turpin's sister and cousin reveal details of the family's long legacy of abuse. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A celebrity veterinarian answers pet-owner questions; a DIY secret for chapped lips. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Chris Harrison ("The Bachelor"); boxer Laila Ali. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Andrew Zimmern. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Beth Stern. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Divorced parents accuse one another of breaking their parenting agreement. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Best moments of the season, featuring segments with Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Channing Tatum. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

SoCal Connected Workplaces that employ mostly "gig workers"; entrepreneur Cisco Pinedo. 8 p.m. KCET

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah David Remnick. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kevin Nealon; Martin Freeman; Jordan Temple. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joe Scarborough; Mika Brzezinski; Chrissy Teigen; the Voidz. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tommy Vietor; Jon Favreau; Jon Lovett; Jessica Williams; Phoebe Robinson; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kerry Washington; Stormy Daniels; Elise Trouw performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Helen Mirren; J.K. Simmons. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Glenn Howerton; Common; Chloe Benjamin; Nikki Glaspie. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly AnnaLynne McCord; Liam Gallagher; Esther Povitsky. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Hockey The Ducks battle the Boston Bruins, and the Kings play the Dallas Stars. 4 p.m. FS Prime; 5:30 p.m. FSN

Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons, and the Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers. 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT

