Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Good Place' on NBC

SERIES
Jay Leno's Garage Jay catches up with comedian Bill Burr in a 1965 Buick Riviera, then checks out the Nissan GT Academy, where video gamers can compete to become actual race car drivers. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The Big Bang Theory Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks for reactions to his novel, and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) is especially brutal since she thinks the central character is a thinly disguised version of her. Also, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) wants Wil Wheaton (guest-starring as himself again) to bring him on the new "Professor Proton" show. Christine Baranski reprises her guest role. 8 p.m. CBS
Supernatural Dean (Jensen Ackles) falls victim to a pair of sister witches (guest stars Jordan Clair Robbins, Elise Gatien) who steal a book of formidable spells from the Winchesters. Jared Padalecki also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Good Place Maya Rudolph guest stars as the Judge in the season finale of the afterlife comedy. Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto and William Jackson Harper star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) goes to great lengths to avoid catching the flu, and lands in trouble at school as a result. Zoe Perry and Annie Potts also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Christy's (Anna Faris) old car finally gives up the ghost and Adam (William Fichtner) is perfectly happy to lend her money for a replacement, but Bonnie (Allison Janney) refuses to let him come to her daughter's financial rescue. Matt Jones and Steven Weber guest star. 9 p.m. CBS
Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) continues his seemingly never-ending battle with Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson), but also gets embroiled with Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) in an explosive disagreement. David Ramsey and Emily Bett Rickards also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal Olivia (Kerry Washington, who also directs this new episode) is invited to a getaway in Vermont with Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) but it turns out to be an intervention staged for her. 9 p.m. ABC
Project Runway All Stars Designers create looks to celebrate a woman's inner superhero in a new episode featuring guest judge supermodel Karolina Kurkova. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Life in Pieces A pair of crazy neighbors invite Greg and Jen (Colin Hanks, Zoe Lister-Jones) to a party in this new episode. James Brolin and Dianne Wiest also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
A.P. Bio Glenn Howerton ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") stars as a disgraced Harvard philosopher who misses out on a dream job and is forced to return to his hometown to work at his old high school as a teacher of Advanced Placement biology. Patton Oswalt plays his beleaguered principal. 9:30 p.m. NBC
S.W.A.T. A joint effort by the SWAT team and the FBI is undertaken to stop a cyanide threat from a militia group. Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, Alex Russell, Lina Esco and Kenny Johnson also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire Casey and Severide's (Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney) friendship is tested when they respond to a rescue scene where time is of the essence, but they clash over the best course of action to take. 10 p.m. NBC
Lip Sync Battle Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony square off in a four-way battle. 10 p.m. Paramount
SPECIALS
Puppy Bowl Programming Hoping to make the most of their Superbowl Sunday programming, Animal Planet is dedicating big chunks of its prime-time schedule to the cutest puppies it can find. Up first "Puppy Bowl: Super Animal Commercials." 7 p.m. At 9, it's "Countdown to Puppy Bowl" and at 10, "Puppy Bowl: Training Camp Confidential."
MOVIES
Band Aid Zoe Lister-Jones ("Life in Pieces") wrote and makes her directorial debut with this 2017 dramedy starring Lister-Jones and Adam Pally as a married couple who try to curtail their penchant for fighting nonstop by turning their arguments into songs. Look for "Life in Pieces" co-stars Colin Hanks and Angelique Cabral in small roles. Fred Armisen, Susie Essman, Retta and Hannah Simone also star. 8:25 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Snowboarder Chloe Kim; Liam Payne and Rita Ora perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Food Network's Sunny Anderson and chef George Duran make Super Bowl snacks; "Raising Good Women." (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Divorce attorney Laura Wasser; Dr. Gadget; Rob Schneider; Olivia Culpo; chef Eric Nicewarner, Whole Foods Market. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Mike Adamle; Payne Lindsey; Donald Albright; Joy Bauer. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rita Ora ("Fifty Shades Freed"); Lucy Lawless ("Ash vs Evil Dead"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Amber Tamblyn; Stormy Daniels. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show The cast members of "Step Up: High Water." (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Anna Faris; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Rose McGowan. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Children committing suicide because of bullying; charcoal lattes; banishing beer belly bloat. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jason Clarke ("Winchester"); Tisha Campbell-Martin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:07 a.m. KNBC
Harry Katie Lowes ("Scandal"); chef Joseph "J.J." Johnson. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray NFL stars Nick Mangold, Randall Cobb and Prince Amukamara; Cat Deeley. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A stranger wants a young woman to stop sending thousands of messages professing her love. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michelle Obama helps Ellen celebrate her 60th birthday. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Wanda Sykes; Guy Branum ("Talk Show the Game Show"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rose McGowan. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Dr. Phil; skydivers and BASE jumpers the Soul Flyers; Albert Hammond Jr. performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sam Smith; Cecily Strong; Dan White. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Shannon; Meghan McCain. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Lupita Nyong'o; Billy Eichner; Ty Segall performs; Rick Springfield. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Dornan; Pete Holmes; Rich Brian performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rachel Maddow; Dylan McDermott; Rita Ora performs; Nikki Glaspie. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Sonequa Martin-Green; Amy Shark performs; Jade Tailor. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
