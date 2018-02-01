Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Good Place' on NBC

The Big Bang Theory Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks for reactions to his novel, and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) is especially brutal since she thinks the central character is a thinly disguised version of her. Also, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) wants Wil Wheaton (guest-starring as himself again) to bring him on the new "Professor Proton" show. Christine Baranski reprises her guest role. 8 p.m. CBS