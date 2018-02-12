Monday's TV highlights: 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow'

SERIES
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Matt Ryan reprises the role of John Constantine, who wants the Legends to help him with someone in a contemporary psychiatric hospital. 8 p.m. KTLA
Kids Baking Championship There are a half-dozen bakers left as co-hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge them to make a dessert that resembles a food item found in lunchboxes. 8 p.m. Food Network
Chain of Command In the new episode "Crossroads," U.S. Marines in Afghanistan continue to advise and offer assistance to the Afghan National Army and overcome any challenges that may arise, while the Pentagon keeps focused on extremist threats anywhere around the world. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Alienist Kreizler and Sara (Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning) share an exchange of ideas about what gives a human being the capacity to kill, while Byrnes and Capt. Connor (Ted Levine, David Wilmot) keep an eye on a potential suspect. Luke Evans and Brian Geraghty also star. 9 p.m. TNT
POV A winner of an award from the Tribeca Film Festival, director Craig Atkinson's documentary "Do Not Resist" examines the militarization of police departments throughout America. 10 p.m. KOCE
American Dad The animated comedy returns for a new season. 10 p.m. TBS
142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The prestigious canine showcase gets under way from Pier 94 in New York, as dogs from all 50 states and 17 countries vie in breed competition. 5 p.m. FS1 (Continues Tuesday)
Atomic Homefront This new documentary from Rebecca Cammisa ("God Is the Bigger Elvis") chronicles how in 1942, the U.S. government opened a processing center for uranium in downtown St. Louis, to be used in the first atomic bombs, and disposed of radioactive waste in suburban areas of the city and dumped some into a landfill. 8 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning Nicholas Thompson; Mayor Michael Tubbs Stockton; Ryan Coogler. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olympics; Deuki Hong. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sara Skirboll; Dr. Oz; Ben Mankiewicz. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Gael García Bernal ("Mozart in the Jungle"); Danai Gurira. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sherri Shepherd. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Darren Criss. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Whether or not it is healthy to eat pasta; inside the body after an epic food binge. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A landscaping-tool danger; Parkinson's disease. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Krasinski ("A Quiet Place"); Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird"); piano prodigy Anke Chen. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto and James Murray ("Impractical Jokers"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Nancy Fuller. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil The truth behind a woman's story comes out; her family is unprepared for her reaction. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé MeToo stories; teaching slavery in high schools. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2018 Winter Olympics Ski jumping (women's individual normal hill gold medal final); biathlon (men's pursuit gold medal final); speed skating (women's 1500m gold medal final). (8 a.m. NBCSP). Freestyle Skiing; Ski Jumping, Luge, (Noon NBC). Mixed Doubles Curling, Semifinal, (2 p.m. CNBC). Hockey (2 p.m. NBCSP). Alpine Skiing; Snowboarding; Speed Skating, (5 p.m. NBC). Mixed doubles curling (semifinal replay); hockey (game of the day). (5 p.m. NBCSP). Snowboarding; Curling (8:30 p.m. NBCSP). Men's Alpine Skiing; Men's Snowboarding, (9:05 p.m. NBC). Alpine Skiing; Snowboarding; Speed Skating, (11:35 p.m. NBC). Women's hockey (Canada versus Finland). (11:40 p.m. NBCSP). Women luge (singles gold medal final runs); men's and women's cross-country skiing (individual sprint competition), (2 a.m. Tuesday, NBCSP). Women's hockey (U.S. versus OAR), (4:10 a.m. Tuesday, NBCSP)
