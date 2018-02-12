Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow'

Ed Stockly
By
Feb 11, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Amaya Jiwe and Matt Ryan in "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" on the CW. (Jeff Weddell / The CW)
SERIES

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Matt Ryan reprises the role of John Constantine, who wants the Legends to help him with someone in a contemporary psychiatric hospital. 8 p.m. KTLA

Kids Baking Championship There are a half-dozen bakers left as co-hosts and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge them to make a dessert that resembles a food item found in lunchboxes. 8 p.m. Food Network

Chain of Command In the new episode "Crossroads," U.S. Marines in Afghanistan continue to advise and offer assistance to the Afghan National Army and overcome any challenges that may arise, while the Pentagon keeps focused on extremist threats anywhere around the world. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The Alienist Kreizler and Sara (Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning) share an exchange of ideas about what gives a human being the capacity to kill, while Byrnes and Capt. Connor (Ted Levine, David Wilmot) keep an eye on a potential suspect. Luke Evans and Brian Geraghty also star. 9 p.m. TNT

POV A winner of an award from the Tribeca Film Festival, director Craig Atkinson's documentary "Do Not Resist" examines the militarization of police departments throughout America. 10 p.m. KOCE

American Dad The animated comedy returns for a new season. 10 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The prestigious canine showcase gets under way from Pier 94 in New York, as dogs from all 50 states and 17 countries vie in breed competition. 5 p.m. FS1 (Continues Tuesday)

MOVIES

Atomic Homefront This new documentary from Rebecca Cammisa ("God Is the Bigger Elvis") chronicles how in 1942, the U.S. government opened a processing center for uranium in downtown St. Louis, to be used in the first atomic bombs, and disposed of radioactive waste in suburban areas of the city and dumped some into a landfill. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Nicholas Thompson; Mayor Michael Tubbs Stockton; Ryan Coogler. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olympics; Deuki Hong. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sara Skirboll; Dr. Oz; Ben Mankiewicz. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Gael García Bernal ("Mozart in the Jungle"); Danai Gurira. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sherri Shepherd. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Darren Criss. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Whether or not it is healthy to eat pasta; inside the body after an epic food binge. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A landscaping-tool danger; Parkinson's disease. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Krasinski ("A Quiet Place"); Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird"); piano prodigy Anke Chen. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto and James Murray ("Impractical Jokers"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Nancy Fuller. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil The truth behind a woman's story comes out; her family is unprepared for her reaction. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé MeToo stories; teaching slavery in high schools. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 Winter Olympics Ski jumping (women's individual normal hill gold medal final); biathlon (men's pursuit gold medal final); speed skating (women's 1500m gold medal final). (8 a.m. NBCSP). Freestyle Skiing; Ski Jumping, Luge, (Noon NBC). Mixed Doubles Curling, Semifinal, (2 p.m. CNBC). Hockey (2 p.m. NBCSP). Alpine Skiing; Snowboarding; Speed Skating, (5 p.m. NBC). Mixed doubles curling (semifinal replay); hockey (game of the day). (5 p.m. NBCSP). Snowboarding; Curling (8:30 p.m. NBCSP). Men's Alpine Skiing; Men's Snowboarding, (9:05 p.m. NBC). Alpine Skiing; Snowboarding; Speed Skating, (11:35 p.m. NBC). Women's hockey (Canada versus Finland). (11:40 p.m. NBCSP). Women luge (singles gold medal final runs); men's and women's cross-country skiing (individual sprint competition), (2 a.m. Tuesday, NBCSP). Women's hockey (U.S. versus OAR), (4:10 a.m. Tuesday, NBCSP)

This week's TV Movies

