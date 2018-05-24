Thursday's TV highlights: 'Red Nose Day' on NBC

Jay Leno's Garage The theme of this new episode is "Cars of Sports Stars," and Leno goes head-to-head on the drag strip against former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw, Billy Crystal takes Leno for a drive in Muhammad Ali's old Alfa Romeo and then Leno surprises golfer Bubba Watson with the KITT car from the TV series "Knight Rider." 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC