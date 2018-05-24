Thursday's TV highlights: 'Red Nose Day' on NBC

SERIES
Jay Leno's Garage The theme of this new episode is "Cars of Sports Stars," and Leno goes head-to-head on the drag strip against former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw, Billy Crystal takes Leno for a drive in Muhammad Ali's old Alfa Romeo and then Leno surprises golfer Bubba Watson with the KITT car from the TV series "Knight Rider." 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
American Ninja Warrior For the second consecutive year, the competition offers a "Celebrity Ninja Warrior" edition to start a night of Red Nose Day-related programming, as personalities tackle the show's obstacle course to raise funds for children's charities. Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, Nikki Bella, Colton Dunn, Scott Evans, Nastia Liukin and Gregg Sulkin compete, along with host Akbar Gbajabiamila. 8 p.m. NBC
Siren This dark supernatural drama end its first season with an episode that finds Ben and Decker (Alex Roe, Ron Yuan) in thrall to the bewitching siren song. Elsewhere, Sheriff Bishop (Gil Birmingham) is called to account over the escalating crime outbreak in formerly placid Bristol Cove. Eline Powell, Fola Evans-Akingbola and Ian Verdun also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Hollywood Game Night The "Red Nose Day" theme continues. With Kelly Clarkson, Sean Hayes, Jack Black, Chelsea Handler, Isla Fisher, Sarah Silverman, Sasheer Zamata and Cedric the Entertainer. 9 p.m. NBC
Showtime at the Apollo The best acts of the season perform one more time for a chance at headlining their own show at the Apollo, in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox
Nobodies Hugh (Hugh Davidson) is hoping to maintain a low profile when he joins Larry (Larry Dorf) in Austin, Texas, to teach Groundlings-style improv seminars to a group of Texas business people. Back in California, Mark-Paul and Rachel (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Rachel Ramras) attend the Independent Spirit Awards. 10 p.m. TV Land
SPECIALS
The Last Days of Michael Jackson This new two-hour documentary retraces the final chapter in the life of the King of Pop. Interviews with Jackson reveal his thoughts about work and relationships. Also featured are interviews with colleagues and those close to the pop star. 8 p.m. ABC
Terrence Howard's Fright Club The star of "Empire" pranks fans who believe they've won an online competition to take part in a filmed VIP experience at his remote estate. 8 p.m. Fox
Red Nose Day The fourth annual American edition of the lighthearted fundraising event features host Chris Hardwick and numerous celebrities. Proceeds from the night of programming go to initiatives that benefit the safety and health of children around the world. 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jane Lynch; author Sarah Wilson; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Vanessa Bayer; Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe, Devin Druid, Ross Butler and Christian Navarro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Kevin Hart; Roger Stone; Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance); Emily Loftiss; Angela Means; Derek Jeter's sister, Sharlee, and Dr. Sampson Davis; Conrad Ricamora. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ethan Hawke ("First Reformed"); Simon Baker ("Breath"); "Dancing With the Stars" runner-up Josh Norman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rapper Snoop Dogg; authors Claire Shipman and Katty Kay. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Nicole Murphy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kelsey Grammer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Man uses prescription pills as a means to rape his wife; a wife is killed after she loses weight. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man's wife becomes enraged. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman ("Making It"); Tig Notaro. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jussie Smollett ("Empire") performs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Michael Kosta's highlights. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Former FBI Director James Comey; Tig Notaro. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cate Blanchett; Guy Fieri; Darius Rucker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anne Hathaway; David Sedaris; Ahmed Bharoocha. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Samantha Bee; Dylan Minnette; Anderson Paak performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ted Danson; Natalie Dormer; Jessie J performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mindy Kaling; Ellie Kemper; Liz Garbus; Steven Wolf performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jordan Klepper; Sofi Tukker performs; William Zabka. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets for Game 5 of their playoff series. 6 p.m. TNT
