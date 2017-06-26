Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Pretty Little Liars' on Freeform

SERIES
America's Got Talent Auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC
The Story of China This new episode of the documentary series looks at the achievements of the Song dynasty, creators of a Chinese Renaissance, and the Ming, who built the Great Wall and the Forbidden City. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Tales This new anthology series consists of “song stories” that weave classic and current hip-hop songs into visual narratives inspired by the lyrics of some of the genre’s greatest hits. The rotating cast includes Boris Kodjoe, Elise Neal and Lance Gross. 8 and 10 p.m. BET
Chopped Junior In the season’s championship episode, the first basket includes a wild jerky and a protein that most Americans have never eaten; the second basket has cream puffs and a strange ketchup; the final round uses kid-friendly bubbly. 8 p.m. Food Network
Pretty Little Liars Secrets from seven seasons of this spooky mystery – aimed at a young, mostly female audience – will be revealed in a two-hour series finale. 8 p.m. Freeform. “Pretty Little Liars: A-List Wrap Party” special follows at 10.
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) continues seeking romantic partners — the result of her assuming the personality of someone Ravi (Rahul Kohli) had ties to — in the season finale. Malcolm Goodwin, David Anders, Robert Buckley and Aly Michalka also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Face Off Contestants create fairy tale characters in this new episode featuring guest judge Elizabeth Mitchell (“Once Upon a Time”). 9 p.m. Syfy
Animal Kingdom Craig (Ben Robson) is plagued by second thoughts as the boys prepare an attempt at a risky megachurch heist. Also, Smurf (Ellen Barkin) gets a surprise visit from Javi (Alex Meraz). With Scott Speedman, Finn Cole and Shawn Hatosy. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
World of Dance The top qualifying acts from each division will choose a rival and face off in a head-to-head elimination duel in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Downward Dog The comedy airs two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. ABC
Team Ninja Warrior A new Team Ninja Warrior champion is crowned in the season finale. Matt Iseman and former NFL star Akbar Gbajabiamila host. 10 p.m. USA
I a.m. Jazz The award-winning series returns for its third season, which opens with transgender teenager Jazz Jennings at a major crossroads. 10:05 p.m. TLC
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen This new episode features Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn (“Snatched”). 11:30 p.m. Fox
SPECIALS
Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Alive With Magic This new special showcases close-up encounters with theme-park animals, and the keepers who care for them. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Pharrell Williams; Sutton Foster; Shay Shull. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tennis player James Blake; Tom Holland. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister; Page Six Weekly; Stephanie McMahon, WWE; Melissa Fitzgerald, Justice for Vets; John Singleton and Damson Idris (“Snowfall”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); James Blunt performs; Busy Philipps. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Neil deGrasse Tyson (“Astrophysics for People in a Hurry”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show La La Anthony (“Power”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk James Wolk; Roselyn Sanchez; Ashley Graham; Nancy O’Dell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey(N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Steve Carell; Lily Collins; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Eric Stonestreet; John McEnroe; Lillie Mae performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tom Holland; Joy Behar; the Lumineers; Sam Fogarino. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
