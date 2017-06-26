Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Pretty Little Liars' on Freeform

SERIES

America's Got Talent Auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC

The Story of China This new episode of the documentary series looks at the achievements of the Song dynasty, creators of a Chinese Renaissance, and the Ming, who built the Great Wall and the Forbidden City. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Tales This new anthology series consists of “song stories” that weave classic and current hip-hop songs into visual narratives inspired by the lyrics of some of the genre’s greatest hits. The rotating cast includes Boris Kodjoe, Elise Neal and Lance Gross. 8 and 10 p.m. BET

Chopped Junior In the season’s championship episode, the first basket includes a wild jerky and a protein that most Americans have never eaten; the second basket has cream puffs and a strange ketchup; the final round uses kid-friendly bubbly. 8 p.m. Food Network

Pretty Little Liars Secrets from seven seasons of this spooky mystery – aimed at a young, mostly female audience – will be revealed in a two-hour series finale. 8 p.m. Freeform. “Pretty Little Liars: A-List Wrap Party” special follows at 10.

iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) continues seeking romantic partners — the result of her assuming the personality of someone Ravi (Rahul Kohli) had ties to — in the season finale. Malcolm Goodwin, David Anders, Robert Buckley and Aly Michalka also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Face Off Contestants create fairy tale characters in this new episode featuring guest judge Elizabeth Mitchell (“Once Upon a Time”). 9 p.m. Syfy

Animal Kingdom Craig (Ben Robson) is plagued by second thoughts as the boys prepare an attempt at a risky megachurch heist. Also, Smurf (Ellen Barkin) gets a surprise visit from Javi (Alex Meraz). With Scott Speedman, Finn Cole and Shawn Hatosy. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

World of Dance The top qualifying acts from each division will choose a rival and face off in a head-to-head elimination duel in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Downward Dog The comedy airs two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. ABC

Team Ninja Warrior A new Team Ninja Warrior champion is crowned in the season finale. Matt Iseman and former NFL star Akbar Gbajabiamila host. 10 p.m. USA

I a.m. Jazz The award-winning series returns for its third season, which opens with transgender teenager Jazz Jennings at a major crossroads. 10:05 p.m. TLC

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen This new episode features Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn (“Snatched”). 11:30 p.m. Fox

SPECIALS

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Alive With Magic This new special showcases close-up encounters with theme-park animals, and the keepers who care for them. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Pharrell Williams; Sutton Foster; Shay Shull. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tennis player James Blake; Tom Holland. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister; Page Six Weekly; Stephanie McMahon, WWE; Melissa Fitzgerald, Justice for Vets; John Singleton and Damson Idris (“Snowfall”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); James Blunt performs; Busy Philipps. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Neil deGrasse Tyson (“Astrophysics for People in a Hurry”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show La La Anthony (“Power”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk James Wolk; Roselyn Sanchez; Ashley Graham; Nancy O’Dell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey(N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Steve Carell; Lily Collins; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Eric Stonestreet; John McEnroe; Lillie Mae performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tom Holland; Joy Behar; the Lumineers; Sam Fogarino. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download

TV listings for the week of June 25 - July 1, 2017

This week's TV Movies

CAPTION Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" CAPTION Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" CAPTION Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. CAPTION The actor was a fan of the AMC show before joining it, so he'd seen his favorite characters get killed off. His favorite part about playing Abraham? "The fan reactions," he says. The actor was a fan of the AMC show before joining it, so he'd seen his favorite characters get killed off. His favorite part about playing Abraham? "The fan reactions," he says. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews 'Beatriz at Dinner', directed by Miguel Arteta, starring Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Chloë Sevigny, and David Warshofsky. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Beatriz at Dinner', directed by Miguel Arteta, starring Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Chloë Sevigny, and David Warshofsky. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

ed.stockly@latimes.com