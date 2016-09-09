Saturday's TV Highlights: 'Aquarius' on NBC

SERIES

Xploration The educational franchise – aimed at teenagers and taking a fun approach to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) – returns with new programs, including “Xploration Nature Knows Best” at 7:30 a.m.; “Xploration Outer Space” at 8; “Xploration Awesome Planet” at 8:30; “Xploration Weird but True” at 9 and “Xploration DIY Sci.” at 3:30 p.m. Fox

Aquarius On his own, Hodiak (David Duchovny) tracks down a serial killer who’s been contacting him with disturbing messages, while Manson (Gethin Anthony) sends Bobby, Mary and Sadie (Mark L. Young, Abby Miller, Ambyr Childers) on a quest for cash, then in the season finale cult members participate in an infamous crime. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Iyanla, Fix My Life Life coach Iyanla Vanzant invites eight women – all of whom have been labeled “angry black women” – to move into what she calls a “house of healing” in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

Garry Trudeau Discusses Yuge! Political cartoonist Garry Trudeau (“Doonesbury”) discusses his use of Donald Trump as a character in his comic strip from 1987 to today. 8 p.m. CSPAN2

Jeff Ross Roasts Cops In this new special, which is a follow-up to a program last year in which he performed for Texas prison inmates, Ross incorporates the same kind of insult comedy used in celebrity roasts as he tackles controversial topics such as racial profiling and use of excessive force, while also noting the myriad risks police officers face each day. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

MOVIES

Brotherly Love Writer-director Jamal Hill’s 2015 drama tells the story of a former high school basketball star (Cory Hardrict) in Philadelphia who saw his dreams of a pro career vanish when his father died and he followed a dubious path to provide for his family and help his kid brother (Eric D. Hill Jr.) process the fame that comes with his own athletic prowess. Keke Palmer, Quincy Brown and Romeo Miller also star. 8 p.m. BET

Girl in the Box Addison Timlin stars in the true-life story of Colleen Stan, a hitchhiker kidnapped in 1977 by a young couple, and forced to spend the next seven years living as their slave and baby sitter. Zane Holtz also stars in this new TV movie, 8 p.m. Lifetime. The special “Colleen Stan: The Girl in the Box,” documenting the story with news footage and interviews, follows at 10 p.m. Lifetime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Today The fight to save LSU’s live tiger mascot. (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Today Children of police officers and firefighters lost on 9/11. (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union The 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: Sec. of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Monsignor John Delendick, Chaplain, FDNY. Panel: John King; Andy Card; Farah Pandith; Mary Matalin. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace The 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks: Sec. of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. 2016 presidential election: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.); Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Los Angeles). NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins (“You Like That”). Panel: Lisa Boothe, the Washington Examiner; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; George Will; Juan Williams. 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m.and 7 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks; Trump vs. Clinton; North Korea’s nuclear test: Thomas Friedman, the New York Times; author Fawaz Gerges, (“ISIS: A Short History”); Mary Kissel, the Wall Street Journal; Anne-Marie Slaughter. The 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks; Clinton vs. Trump: Leon Panetta. Brexit; Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and the U.S. presidential race: Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation CIA Director John Brennan. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Polling results from Ohio and Florida: Anthony Salvanto. National Security: Fran Townsend; Steven Brill; Jeffrey Goldberg. Panel: Peggy Noonan, the Wall Street Journal; Jamelle Bouie; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report; Mark Leibovich, New York Times Magazine. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS