Monday's TV highlights: 'Independent Lens: Supergirl' on PBS

SERIES

Kevin Can Wait Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones and Ryan Cartwright also star in this new holiday episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The final four artists perform for the last time. 8 p.m. NBC

The Great Christmas Light Fight Hosts and judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak decide which families win the grand prize. 8 p.m. ABC

Man With a Plan After no one shows up at their potluck dinner, Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) make a concerted effort to mend fences with their neighbors. Sherri Shepherd and Tim Meadows guest star; Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Matt Cook, Grace Kaufman and Matthew McCann also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Superior Donuts When Arthur and Fawz (Judd Hirsch, Maz Jobrani) become opponents in an election, Franco (Jermaine Fowler) serves as Arthur’s campaign manager. David Koechner, Katey Sagal and Diane Guerrero also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Holiday Baking Championship In the season finale, the three remaining bakers still grab a couple of last-minute Christmas gifts and combine them into an impressive dessert. Then, in the decisive final heat, they must create a dessert that conjures up a line from “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale decide which of the finalists takes home the grand prize. 9 p.m. Food Network

Man v. Food Casey Webb visits Seattle, where the menu includes a Japanese-influenced burger and a musically inspired breakfast special served in a record shop. 9 p.m. Travel

9JKL When Luke (Tone Bell) wants to break up with his girlfriend, Sydney (guest star Ginger Gonzaga), Josh (Mark Feuerstein) tries to contrive a way for his friend to do so without endangering Josh’s highly coveted spot in Sydney’s spin class. Linda Lavin and Elliott Gould also star with guest stars Fred Willard and Christina Pickles. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion In a new episode, Walter (Elyes Gabel) turns down a chance to spend quality time with his friends to focus on his work, but when he falls down some stairs and hits his head, he’s left unconscious and dreams of meeting his guardian angel. Katharine McPhee, Robert Patrick, Eddie Thomas and Ari Stidham star. 10 p.m. CBS

Independent Lens Naomi Kulin, an Orthodox Jewish girl from New Jersey, was 10 years old and weighed 95 pounds when she broke a world powerlifting record by hoisting 215 pounds. Filmed over the course of three years, Jessie Auritt’s documentary “Supergirl” is a coming-of-age saga that follows Naomi and her family through training and competitive events. 10 p.m. KOCE

Christmas Cookie Challenge The competition ends its season with Santa cookie shapes made without the use of cookie cutters, and Christmas wreaths made using only cookies. 10 p.m. Food Network

Ellen’s Game of Games In this energetic new game show, contestants compete in wild games for cash prizes. 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Popstar’s Best of 2017 Elizabeth Stanton hosts this new one-hour special, which counts down the greatest and most memorable moments of the year, as compiled by the staff of Popstar magazine. 8 p.m. KTLA

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic This new one-hour special gives viewers an inside look throughout Walt Disney World and Disneyland to reveal how a team of dedicated and tireless “cast members” and design and decorate transformations of the theme parks in a winter wonderlands. 8 p.m. Freeform

Agnelli The story of Gianni Agnelli, the legendary Italian industrialist and playboy, as told by family, friends, lovers, professional confidantes and rivals in this new special. 8 p.m. HBO

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors 2017 Montel Williams hosts this new one-hour special tied to the unveiling of a new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this one in tribute to Selena, the pop star and “queen of Tejano music” who died in 1995 at age 23. The program also reviews past celebrations of celebrities, including Amy Adams, Allison Janney, Hugh Laurie, Chris Pratt, Jason Bateman, John Goodman, Viola Davis, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Year in Memoriam 2017 As 2017 winds down, ABC looks back at a year that saw the passing of such iconic figures as Mary Tyler Moore, Don Rickles, Glen Campbell, Jerry Lewis and more. Conceived by Jimmy Kimmel and anchored by Robin Roberts. 10 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Tickling Giants Filmmaker Sara Tickler’s 2016 documentary chronicles the improbable story of heart surgeon Bassem Youssef, who made an audacious decision during the Egyptian political revolution of 2011 to walk away from his medical career to pursue his lifelong dream of being a full-time professional comic. He was so successful that Youssef became known to fans as “the Egyptian Jon Stewart.” With Jon Stewart. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jenna’s Country Christmas; hassle-free holiday. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC