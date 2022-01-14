What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.” on CBS; ‘The Envelope Oscar Roundtables’ on Spectrum News 1

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Envelope Oscar Roundtables: Actresses Host Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times leads a conversation with potential Academy Award contenders Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Tessa Thompson (“Passing”). 7 p.m. SN1

Undercover Boss Andrew Simon, CEO of the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, tries to find the contributing factors behind a serious labor shortage at the attraction by taking a job in disguise. 8 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Mellow, Paige Thompson, Stanley Zhou and Jonathon Lachance. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (season premiere) 8 p.m. Disney

RuPaul’s Drag Race Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys takes a turn as a guest judge in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. A nun (guest star Jeanne Sakata) hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to investigate a mysterious cash donation made to a parishioner who is undergoing medical treatment in this new episode. Bobby Lee, Perdita Weeks and Stephen Hill also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew While serving on a jury, Nick (Tunji Kasim) realizes a fellow juror may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer. Kennedy McMann also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse Actress-singer Shoshana Bean performs a diverse selection of songs in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

Guy: Hawaiian Style Guy and his family go deep-sea fishing, catch some waves and enjoy a luau in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Ladies Who List: Atlanta (N) 9 p.m. OWN

20/20 The latest details on the complex cases involving the Murdaugh family, in South Carolina, including accusations of murder, fraud and financial crimes. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods Jimmy Buffett guest stars as a con man who is pretending to be Jimmy Buffett and tricks Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) into paying his tab at an expensive restaurant in this new episode. Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) investigates an NYPD captain (guest star Regina Taylor) for using her badge to acquire goods and services from stores. 10 p.m. CBS

Chillin Island (N) 10:30 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Brighton & Hove Albion versus Crystal Palace, noon USA

College Basketball Nebraska visits Purdue, 3:30 p.m. FS1; VCU visits St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan visits Illinois, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits UNLV, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Chicago Bulls, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. BSSC

High School Basketball JSerra Catholic versus Orange Lutheran, 7:30 p.m. KDOC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The Empire State Building turns orange; “Today” at 70. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lori Bergamotto; Aly & AJ perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ming-Na Wen (“The Book of Boba Fett”); Steve Harvey. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chef Alex Guarnaschelli; author Ginger Zee. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Former NFL player Rashad Jennings. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Isla Fisher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Judith Jamison, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Dante Bowe performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show (series finale) Products get smaller in size but prices stay the same; how to beat shrinkflation; Maria Shriver. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Ava DuVernay and Kaci Walfall (“Naomi”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Home Sweet Home”; Kristin Davis; Mason Gooding. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Women say their sister is a drug addict, is jobless, homeless and has lost custody of her child. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julie Bowen (“The Fallout”); Anders Holm (“Inventing Anna”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Drea de Matteo (“Safe Room”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cecily Strong. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Corey Stoll; Geese perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kristin Davis; Chloë Grace Moretz; BTS performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sterling K. Brown; Chrissy Metz; Justin Hartley; David Byrne; Gustavo Di Dalva. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Ray Donovan: The Movie After seven seasons the crime drama calls it a wrap with a two-hour movie finale that picks up the action where the last season finale left off. Mickey Donovan (Jon Voight) is at large and Ray (Liev Schreiber) vows to do whatever it takes to find his father and stop him before the old man can cause more carnage. The film also recalls Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago leading to the present-day fallout from the long-running Donovan-Sullivan feud. Eddie Marsan also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime

First Cow (2019) 8 a.m. TMC

Abominable (2019) 9 a.m. FX

Predator (1987) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Antwone Fisher (2002) 10:12 a.m. Cinemax

American Hustle (2013) 10:32 a.m. Encore

Holiday Affair (1949) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Kick-Ass (2010) Noon Syfy

Ex Machina (2015) Noon TMC

Blades of Glory (2007) 12:35 p.m. HBO

Misery (1990) 1 p.m. Showtime

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 2:29 p.m. Cinemax

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Scary Movie (2000) 3 p.m. Showtime

L.A. Confidential (1997) 3:35 p.m. TMC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET

Walk the Line (2005) 4 p.m. Bravo

Transformers (2007) 4:20 p.m. HBO

Signs (2002) 4:34 p.m. Syfy

X-Men: First Class (2011) 5 p.m. BBC America

Selena (1997) 5 and 8 p.m. E!

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Way We Were (1973) 6 p.m. TMC

Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Almost Famous (2000) 6:15 p.m. IFC

Gladiator (2000) 6:25 p.m. Showtime

Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount

Scream (1996) 7 p.m. Syfy

Violent Playground (1958) 7 p.m. TCM

This Is the End (2013) 7:10 p.m. Encore

The Artist (2011) 8 p.m. KCET

Tombstone (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. AMC

X-Men 2 (2003) 8 p.m. BBC America

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 8 p.m. FX

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 9:02 p.m. Starz

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Scream 2 (1997) 9:30 p.m. Syfy

Love and Monsters (2020) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 9:45 p.m. KCET

Amy (2015) 9:45 p.m. TMC

The World’s End (2013) 9:58 p.m. Cinemax

Joy Ride (2001) 10:33 p.m. Encore

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 11 p.m. FX

Grease (1978) 11:07 p.m. VH1

