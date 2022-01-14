What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.” on CBS; ‘The Envelope Oscar Roundtables’ on Spectrum News 1
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Envelope Oscar Roundtables: Actresses Host Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times leads a conversation with potential Academy Award contenders Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Tessa Thompson (“Passing”). 7 p.m. SN1
Undercover Boss Andrew Simon, CEO of the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, tries to find the contributing factors behind a serious labor shortage at the attraction by taking a job in disguise. 8 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Mellow, Paige Thompson, Stanley Zhou and Jonathon Lachance. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (season premiere) 8 p.m. Disney
RuPaul’s Drag Race Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys takes a turn as a guest judge in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. VH1
“Legendary Children” uses “Drag Race” to reinterpret a rich history
Magnum P.I. A nun (guest star Jeanne Sakata) hires Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to investigate a mysterious cash donation made to a parishioner who is undergoing medical treatment in this new episode. Bobby Lee, Perdita Weeks and Stephen Hill also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew While serving on a jury, Nick (Tunji Kasim) realizes a fellow juror may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer. Kennedy McMann also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse Actress-singer Shoshana Bean performs a diverse selection of songs in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Guy: Hawaiian Style Guy and his family go deep-sea fishing, catch some waves and enjoy a luau in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Ladies Who List: Atlanta (N) 9 p.m. OWN
20/20 The latest details on the complex cases involving the Murdaugh family, in South Carolina, including accusations of murder, fraud and financial crimes. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods Jimmy Buffett guest stars as a con man who is pretending to be Jimmy Buffett and tricks Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) into paying his tab at an expensive restaurant in this new episode. Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) investigates an NYPD captain (guest star Regina Taylor) for using her badge to acquire goods and services from stores. 10 p.m. CBS
Chillin Island (N) 10:30 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Brighton & Hove Albion versus Crystal Palace, noon USA
College Basketball Nebraska visits Purdue, 3:30 p.m. FS1; VCU visits St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan visits Illinois, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits UNLV, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Chicago Bulls, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. BSSC
High School Basketball JSerra Catholic versus Orange Lutheran, 7:30 p.m. KDOC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The Empire State Building turns orange; “Today” at 70. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lori Bergamotto; Aly & AJ perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ming-Na Wen (“The Book of Boba Fett”); Steve Harvey. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Chef Alex Guarnaschelli; author Ginger Zee. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Former NFL player Rashad Jennings. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Isla Fisher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Judith Jamison, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Dante Bowe performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show (series finale) Products get smaller in size but prices stay the same; how to beat shrinkflation; Maria Shriver. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Ava DuVernay and Kaci Walfall (“Naomi”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Home Sweet Home”; Kristin Davis; Mason Gooding. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Women say their sister is a drug addict, is jobless, homeless and has lost custody of her child. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julie Bowen (“The Fallout”); Anders Holm (“Inventing Anna”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Drea de Matteo (“Safe Room”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cecily Strong. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Corey Stoll; Geese perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kristin Davis; Chloë Grace Moretz; BTS performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sterling K. Brown; Chrissy Metz; Justin Hartley; David Byrne; Gustavo Di Dalva. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Ray Donovan: The Movie After seven seasons the crime drama calls it a wrap with a two-hour movie finale that picks up the action where the last season finale left off. Mickey Donovan (Jon Voight) is at large and Ray (Liev Schreiber) vows to do whatever it takes to find his father and stop him before the old man can cause more carnage. The film also recalls Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago leading to the present-day fallout from the long-running Donovan-Sullivan feud. Eddie Marsan also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
First Cow (2019) 8 a.m. TMC
Abominable (2019) 9 a.m. FX
Predator (1987) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Antwone Fisher (2002) 10:12 a.m. Cinemax
American Hustle (2013) 10:32 a.m. Encore
Holiday Affair (1949) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Kick-Ass (2010) Noon Syfy
Ex Machina (2015) Noon TMC
Blades of Glory (2007) 12:35 p.m. HBO
Misery (1990) 1 p.m. Showtime
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 2:29 p.m. Cinemax
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Scary Movie (2000) 3 p.m. Showtime
L.A. Confidential (1997) 3:35 p.m. TMC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET
Walk the Line (2005) 4 p.m. Bravo
Transformers (2007) 4:20 p.m. HBO
Signs (2002) 4:34 p.m. Syfy
X-Men: First Class (2011) 5 p.m. BBC America
Selena (1997) 5 and 8 p.m. E!
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Way We Were (1973) 6 p.m. TMC
Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Almost Famous (2000) 6:15 p.m. IFC
Gladiator (2000) 6:25 p.m. Showtime
Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount
Scream (1996) 7 p.m. Syfy
Violent Playground (1958) 7 p.m. TCM
This Is the End (2013) 7:10 p.m. Encore
The Artist (2011) 8 p.m. KCET
Tombstone (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. AMC
X-Men 2 (2003) 8 p.m. BBC America
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 8 p.m. FX
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 9:02 p.m. Starz
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Scream 2 (1997) 9:30 p.m. Syfy
Love and Monsters (2020) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 9:45 p.m. KCET
Amy (2015) 9:45 p.m. TMC
The World’s End (2013) 9:58 p.m. Cinemax
Joy Ride (2001) 10:33 p.m. Encore
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 11 p.m. FX
Grease (1978) 11:07 p.m. VH1
TV highlights for Jan. 9-15 include ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie,’ ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ John Cena in ‘Peacemaker’ and the return of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ starring Zendaya
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 9 - 15 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ on TCM; ‘Ordinary People ' on Epix
Movies on TV this week: January 9: ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ on TCM; ‘Ordinary People ,’ Epix; ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ KCET; ‘Almost Famous,’ IFC
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 9 - 15 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.