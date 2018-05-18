The fear is now: How HBO’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’ measures up against TV's most recent dystopian dramas

"Fahrenheit 451's" main problem stems from the fact that it jams a series' worth of story into 100 minutes. It could have used more space and time to unpack discussions about free will and all that other stuff you didn't learn in Philosophy 101 but could really use now. The film does succeed in taking on issues we face today — technology overload, too much information, tribal divisions, lack of privacy — and stretching them to the extreme. The totalitarian future it depicts, one that would have surely seemed fantastical back when the book was published, is all too plausible today: a culturally illiterate America, hooked on screens, mood-altering pharmaceuticals and emojis as a prime form of self-expression. Says one of the rebels who's fighting against the surveillance state to preserve literature, "The ministry didn't do this to us. We did it to ourselves. We wanted a world like this."