Is Arie Luyendyk Jr. really a monster? Three former Bachelors weigh in

Lowe: I absolutely thought that was over the line. It's kind of tough for me to say because I know [creator] Mike Fleiss and [executive producer] Elan [Gale] and all the people who make the show, and they're all great people. I also know that they have a show to make, and at the end of the day, that's all that really matters. But this poor girl, she goes through the whole crazy experience of competing for Arie's love and he gets down on one knee, all her dreams are coming true, she's engaged to the man she wanted to be with. At that point, I think the show is over. That's what she signed up for. Everything else should be her and her fiance, and it should be carefree and she should just be loving that part of her life. Those Happy Couples were just about us and nothing else — just being normal. So for the cameras to capture Arie breaking up with her — which means Arie contacted the producers first, and then they brought Chris Harrison in — everybody knew what he was gonna do except for her.