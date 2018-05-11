Every single revival and reboot series ordered for the 2018-19 broadcast season

Based on the "Roswell High" book series by Melinda Metz, this updated version of the late 1990s/early aughts drama follows the daughter of undocumented immigrants who discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush: He's an alien who has kept his special abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threatens to expose him and destroy their deepening romance. Original executive producer Kevin Kelly Brown is attached again as a producer, and the series, which previously aired on the WB for two seasons before moving to UPN, will air on their combined successor, the CW.