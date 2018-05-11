'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cancellation elicits strong reaction online

Is this the end of the road for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"?
The cast and creators of the cop comedy — as well as fans like "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda — took to Twitter on Thursday after Fox axed the series. Within two hours of the news, both "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Brooklyn 99" were trending on Twitter. The emotional outpouring from fans of the Golden Globe-winning half-hour inspired similar sentiments from the ensemble cast, including stars Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and Joe Lo Truglio.
The comedy, which won two Golden Globes in its first season, had been on the bubble this past season. The fifth-season series was one of three canceled by Fox on Thursday, also including "The Last Man on Earth" and "The Mick." The number of cancellations come as Fox prepares to make room for "Thursday Night Football," which it acquired last year. ("Thursday Night Football" had previously been split between CBS and NBC.)
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" series co-creator Dan Goor also used social media to thank series fans "for this incredible outpouring of support." But will Thursday's online uproar over the show's sudden ending make a difference? The show could be saved by another network or streaming platform. TBS picked up "Cougar Town" after it was canceled by ABC in 2012. In 2015, Hulu saved "The Mindy Project" after it was dropped by Fox.
In addition to the show's creative team, celebrity fans like Lin-Manuel Miranda also spoke up in "Brooklyn's" defense, posting an all-caps tweet with the hashtag #RenewB99. As of Thursday at 6:30 p.m., roughly six hours after Fox pulled the plug, a petition on Change.org to reverse Fox's decision had already amassed more than 5,000 signatures.
Meanwhile, Fox has already picked up several new comedies for the 2018-19 season ahead of its upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday. The new comedies include "The Cool Kids," from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Charlie Day, and "Rel" starring "Get Out" breakout LilRel Howery. Get the full rundown on Fox's new shows here, and check out the full list of what's been renewed and canceled for the 2018-19 season here.
This article was originally published on May 9 at 5:55 p.m.