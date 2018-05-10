All the details on ABC's new shows for the 2018-19 season

ABC is unveiling its new series orders for the 2018-19 season. The next freshman class of shows will join returning veterans like "Grey's Anatomy" and the hit revival of "Roseanne." The network is looking to familiar faces for its next crop of debuts, ordering a "Goldbergs" spinoff as well as a series headlined by former "Castle" star Nathan Fillion. Below, find all the latest details on the new series.
“A Million Little Things”
Series description: This hourlong drama follows a group of friends from Boston who bond over unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one member of the group dies unexpectedly, it inspires the others to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.
The cast: David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak and Lizzy Greene.
“The Rookie”
Series description: The drama centers on John Nolan, who after a life-changing incident decides to finally pursue his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some of the higher-ups who see him as little more than a walking midlife crisis. He'll be risking lives if he can't keep up with the young cops and criminals around him. But unlike his younger cohorts, he has life experience, determination and a sense of humor to use to his advantage.
The cast: Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O'Neil, Afton Williamson and Eric Winter.
“The Goldbergs” spinoff
Series description: Set in the 1990s, the comedy follows the teachers of William Penn Academy who, despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, are heroes to their students.
The cast: Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, AJ Michalka.
Support our journalism
Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.