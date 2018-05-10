All the details on ABC's new shows for the 2018-19 season

Series description: The drama centers on John Nolan, who after a life-changing incident decides to finally pursue his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some of the higher-ups who see him as little more than a walking midlife crisis. He'll be risking lives if he can't keep up with the young cops and criminals around him. But unlike his younger cohorts, he has life experience, determination and a sense of humor to use to his advantage.