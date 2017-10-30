Where to get pizza, pasta and more Italian food from Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list

Of the many terrific places to eat on Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurant’s list, where can you go for superlative minestra nel sacco, cavatelli alla Norcina, porchetta, truffled pasta e fagioli or, well, a good pizza ? Here are the 14 Italian restaurants on the 101:

MOZZAPLEX

Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times Burrata & Pane al Comodoro — Early Girl tomatoes, speck & pickled shallots served at Osteria Mozza. Burrata & Pane al Comodoro — Early Girl tomatoes, speck & pickled shallots served at Osteria Mozza. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Pizzeria Mozza ranks among the best pizzerias in the United States — its crisp, risen, wood-fired pizzas are unlike any particular Italian style, but the crust is good enough to eat even without squash blossoms and burrata. The more formal Osteria Mozza goes from strength to strength, from the mostly Emilia-Romagna-style fresh pastas to rabbit with sausage, from the deep all-Italian wine list to Dahlia Navarez’s suave desserts. Mozza2Go is a takeout counter with a small specialty in Puglia-style focaccia. Chi Spacca is an Italian meat restaurant, famous for mammoth steaks and house-cured salumi, also the giant, Australian-style meat pie. Any of the four restaurants could well make this list on its own; together they form an unassailable rampart of urban rustic cuisine.

ROSSOBLU

Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times

Have you tasted Rossoblu’s minestra nel sacco? It’s a homey dish, basically dumplings boiled in chicken soup. There is a reason tortellini in brodo is a better-known dish. Yet at Rossoblu downtown, the dish is positively exotic — Bolognese grandmother cooking introduced into a city with no Bolognese grandmothers. Would I be pushing things if I confessed that the minestra nel sacco reminded me a lot of the Xi’an bread-in-soup dish called paomo? In Los Angeles, things are complicated. Rossoblu, named for the uniform colors of the Bologna soccer team, is the new Bologna-focused restaurant from the chef Steve Samson, co-founder of Sotto. And it is possible to drop by, order a glass of Pignoletto and an overachieving salumi board, and be perfectly happy.

BESTIA

Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times

What Ori Menashe’s kitchen represents is a new kind of Italian cooking that creeps right up to the eastern Mediterranean, kissed with the aromas of spices, cured meats and woodsmoke, often lashed with char; with strong notes of acid and salt, uncooked greens and pungent cheese. The salamis and cured meats are aged in glassed-in cubicles behind the open kitchen — you’re going to want to order a charcuterie board. The pastas, which tend to be handmade, rustic and in the Los Angeles fashion cooked just short of al dente, may be tossed with a lamb ragù and sharp sheep cheese or with Dungeness crab and sharp chiles. and fresh ricotta or with sea urchin and chiles. The cavatelli alla Norcina with truffles and sausage may sound like something you’d find in Milan but tastes of wild Umbria, where truffles are as common as bread. And the pastries from Genevieve Gergis become more assured every year.

ALIMENTO

Mariah Tauger / For The Times Mariah Tauger / For The Times

Tortellini in brodo is perhaps the emblematic dish of Bologna, Italy — tiny dumplings stuffed with a mixture that may include mortadella and Parmigiano-Reggiano served in a rich, concentrated broth. The ring-shaped dumplings are often said to be fashioned after the navel of Venus. Zach Pollack’s version turns the concept upside down, filling the tortellini with hot broth like a Shanghai soup dumpling and saucing it with what would otherwise be inside, and the effect is delightful. He constructs little finger sandwiches out of seared mortadella and puff pastry and calls it “pig in a blanket.” He boils veal tongue, slices it thinly and daubs it with puréed tuna — it is one of the loveliest versions of vitello tonnato you will ever taste.

VINCENTI

Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times

Vincenti, heir to the legendary Rex il Ristorante, may be the spiritual center of fine Italian cooking in Los Angeles, a spare, elegant dining room near the western end of Brentwood’s Italian dining district. Much of Nicola Mastronardi’s food — octopus with fava, rack of lamb, Dover sole with tarragon — comes from the big, hardwood-burning ovens, and the porchetta is still one of the better versions in town, dosed with fennel and spit-roasted until it is crisp and sizzling. His handmade pastas, including tagliolini with lemon and fusilli with a splendid, long-cooked sauce of tomato and lamb, tend to be both soulful and correct. Mastronardi’s polished, masculine style wasn’t formulated in reaction to classic Italian cooking — it is classic Italian cooking. On Monday nights, pizza comes out of the wood oven too.

PIZZANA

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times

Can a pizza have a pedigree? Daniele Uditi earned his bones at his family’s bakery near Caserta, the buffalo mozzarella capital of Italy, as well as in one of the best pizzerias in Naples. Even before he had a restaurant, the pizzas he made for Hollywood parties marked him as a celebrity chef in Italian newspapers. So it is no surprise that people line up for hours outside Pizzana’s Brentwood dining room — there is nothing quite like his pizza in Los Angeles. Uditi favors a slow pass through his fiery wood oven and a crust edged with crispness. There are pizzas based on classic pasta preparations, including an awesomely garlicky pizza made to taste like Roman aglio e olio, and a pignatiello pizza topped with a grandmotherly Neapolitan ragù. His dough, made completely by hand in a traditional wooden bin, is allowed to ferment for nearly two entire days. Uditi is the real thing.

OFFICINE BRERA

Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times

The chef is Angelo Auriana, the maestro of Factory Kitchen and veteran of many years at Valentino. The converted warehouse is glorious, with booming opera arias instead of EDM, and a menu that leans toward Flintstonian braised pork shanks, soft, winey slabs of braised beef shoulder and suckling pig with guanciale mashed potatoes. The pastas run to things like chestnut mafaldine in lamb sauce and cannelloni stuffed with braised beef, béchamel and chard. Even thinking about the truffled pasta e fagioli might be enough to make you wish for a brisk winter day. But what may be the best dish in the restaurant comes from seaside Genoa, and isn’t even on the menu — farinata: a warm slice of a chickpea flour crepe cooked in the wood oven and served from a wheeled cart barely big enough to hold the heavy copper pan. It is exactly what you want to be snacking on when the first Negronis arrive.