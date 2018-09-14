Wines of the week: Weirdly refreshing white blends you should be drinking now

Mick Unti was an early adopter of Rhône varieties; he has three white varieties planted on his 55-acre vineyard in the Dry Creek Valley in Sonoma County. His 2017 Cuvée Blanc is made with Grenache Blanc and Vermentino (another of Tablas’ imports, known in southern France as Rolle). Unti describes this as the highest acid wine he’s ever made. It leads with scents of lemon and sourdough bread crust, with a green apple, salted lemon tang to the flavors and a finish that’s crisp and vibrant. About $30 at the Wine House and at Vicente Foods in Brentwood.