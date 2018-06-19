This world-famous chef is opening a coffee shop and soul food restaurant in West Adams

From an update on a West Adams restaurant from chef Daniel Patterson to Roy Choi’s current status in Koreatown, here’s what’s happening in our food and drink world.

Alta update

Chef Daniel Patterson is getting closer to opening Alta Adams, the West Adams iteration of his San Francisco restaurant Alta. The chef, known for his two-Michelin star San Francisco restaurant Coi, and for opening the Locol restaurants and food trucks with Roy Choi, plans to open Alta Adams sometime between mid-July and August, on West Adams between Hauser and South Redondo boulevards. While the Bay Area Alta can feature dishes such as cured foie gras and Dungeness crab porridge, Alta Adams will highlight a menu of healthful soul food. Patterson tapped chef Keith Corbin, who was part of the team that helped open Locol in Watts, to helm the kitchen. Corbin will be making dishes such as oxtails and rice; and grilled, spiced okra over succotash. Beverage director Aaron Paul is putting together a selection of cocktails, wine and beer for the restaurant. And next to Alta Adams will be Adams Coffee Shop, a shop designed in collaboration with West Adams resident David Irvin, that will be outfitted with pieces from local artists. Adams Coffee Shop will serve drip coffee and espresso drinks from Coffee Manufactory, the coffee company started by Chad Robertson (chef-owner of the Bay Area’s Tartine Bakery and Tartine Manufactory) and Chris Jordan (recently chief executive for Verve Coffee Roasters). There will also be pastries, breakfast and lunch items. Adams Coffee Shop, 5359 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles | Alta Adams, 5357 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, www.dpgrp.co.

Bigmista’s closing

Long Beach is about to lose some serious BBQ. Neil Strawder and his wife Phyllis announced they would close Bigmista’s Barbecue & Sammich Shop in a cryptic post on the Bigmista’s website. The restaurant’s last day of service is July 1. Strawder, who started barbecuing as a hobby, then joined the competition circuit and sold his barbecue at farmers markets, opened his first bricks-and-mortar restaurant in Long Beach in 2014. He opened a second restaurant, Big Mista’s Morning Wood, in 2015, but closed that location earlier this year. In the post, Phyllis writes that she and Neil are moving out of state. You can still get your BBQ fix from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, until the end of the month. Here’s to hoping wherever the Strawders land, there will be BBQ. 3444 N. Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach, (562) 452-6565, www.bigmista.com.

Koreatown shuffle

Roy Choi, the chef who brought you the Kogi BBQ trucks, recently announced that he was leaving his two restaurants at the Line Hotel in Koreatown by the end of July. The hotel, at the corner of Normandie Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, is home to Choi’s Pot Lobby Bar (a bar in the lobby), Pot Cafe (a casual cafe that serves coffee and pizza) and Commissary (Choi’s vegetable-focused poolside restaurant). We’ve reached out to his team for comment, but no word yet on what will happen to the restaurants once he leaves. Choi is refocusing his ties with the Sydell Group, the company that owns the Line Hotel, to solely concentrate on plans for a 9,000 square-foot restaurant at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. 3515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles,(213) 381-7411, www.thelinehotel.com.

Barbara Jean’s return

Jason Fullilove, the chef behind the Barbara Jean LA brunch-only pop-up restaurant at Vinoteque on Melrose Avenue, and some of the best biscuits in Los Angeles, is on the move again. After opening and closing what was meant to be a permanent location for Barbara Jean behind the Melrose Umbrella Co. last year, he transitioned to a brunch-only pop-up at Vinoteque. And now, Fullilove has opened a Barbara Jean restaurant in Culver City, in a former Pei Wei space on Sepulveda Boulevard. While the brunch pop-up is still happening, the new Barbara Jean in Culver CIty is open daily for breakfast and lunch, and will start dinner service tomorrow.“You can expect all the top-selling things we’re known for but we’re playing around with some new items too,” said Fullilove. “It’s nice to not have to clean up your stuff and leave every two days. We can settle in and do more.” While Fullilove doesn’t have his dinner menu set quite yet, he said you can expect it to be “highly seasonal soul food.” 4114 Sepulveda Blvd., Unit E, Culver City, barbarajeanla.com.

Hank’s in the Palisades

Developer and mall owner Rick Caruso, whose company Caruso owns the Grove, the Americana at Brand and the Commons at Calabasas, is opening a retail and restaurant complex in the Pacific Palisades this summer called Palisades Village. Restaurateurs, chefs and brothers Bruce and Eric Bromberg, the duo behind Blue Ribbon Restaurants, plan to open Hank’s restaurant at the Village in September. The burger-centric restaurant is meant to be a tribute to Caruso founder Rick Caruso’s late father, Hank. The all-day restaurant will serve up dishes such as wild mushroom burgers, Blue Ribbon’s fried chicken and matzo ball soup. Why matzo ball soup and burgers? Bobbie Farberow, who is the wife of Mort Farberow, who opened the now-closed Mort’s Deli in the Palisades in 1972, is working with the Bromberg brothers to bring some of the deli’s classic dishes to Hank’s. The restaurant, designed by Asfour Guzy Architects, will feature a soda fountain counter. Caruso plans to hold the official grand opening for Palisades Village on Sept. 22; other restaurants planned for the center include McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, SunLife Organics, Sweet Laurel Bakery and Porta Via. 1030 Swarthmore Ave., Pacific Palisades, www.palisadesvillageCA.com.

Downtown Cal Mex

The Artisanal Brewers Collective (the Tony Yanow-founded beer-centric group behind Spring St. Bar, Beelman’s and Brennan’s) has closed its Sixth St. Tavern bar and restaurant in downtown L.A. and turned it into Corner Cantina restaurant. The group is dubbing the restaurant “Cal Mex” with a menu by chefs Trevor Faris and Josh Pressman that includes quesadillas, tacos and nacho platters. The tacos are served on heirloom corn tortillas from Masienda, and the nachos are made with Rancho Gordo Beans (Mexican heirloom beans). The restaurant is also serving the Impossible Foods meat substitute and vegan cheese. (Translation: vegan tacos.) Being an ABC restaurant, you can expect an extensive beer selection. Bar manager Vance Daniels is behind a rotating list of seasonal beers, and the bar will also feature a liquor lineup that’s heavy on the tequila and mezcal. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant was redesigned by Melissa Ritchie and now highlights the colors of serape blankets, the traditionally brightly colored blankets and shawls made in Mexico. 630 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 614-1900, www.cornercantinala.com.

