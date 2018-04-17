Bestia chefs to open Bavel Middle Eastern restaurant in downtown L.A. on Friday

Round two: Bestia chef-owner Ori Menashe started a new Italian movement when he opened his Arts District restaurant in 2012. With his house-made charcuterie, almost al dente pastas and roasted marrow bones (all of which now have their own cult following), the restaurant is still one of the toughest reservations in the city. But as much as he's known for his take on Italian food, Menashe has also been talking about opening a Middle Eastern restaurant in downtown L.A. since 2013. Fast forward five years later, and Menashe and his wife, pastry chef and Bestia co-owner Genevieve Gergis, will open Bavel — maybe the most anticipated restaurant opening of the year — on Friday. The Middle Eastern restaurant is located in the Arts District, less than a mile from Bestia. The name is a reference to the story of Babel in the Old Testament, and the idea of the Middle East as one. The restaurant pulls from both Menashe's and Gergis' family backgrounds in Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Morocco. And the menu is a mix of flat breads and spreads, cured meats, small plates that feature salads and vegetables and larger meat and fish dishes. Bavel, designed by Studio UNLTD and Gergis, is housed in a brick warehouse with skylights on the roof, planters hanging from those skylights and clerestory windows. The restaurant will start with dinner service and plans to add lunch eventually. 500 Mateo St., Los Angeles, www.baveldtla.com.