Need a brunch recommendation? Here are four L.A. restaurants that just launched brunch

Brunch in Los Angeles isn’t simply a weekend meal, it’s a lifestyle. Saturdays and Sundays in this town are spent on sunlit patios with a plate of avocado toast, eggs and, in some cases, #roseallday. Here are four new restaurants to put on your brunch radar:

Journeymen

Gjelina alums David Wilcox and Guy Tabibian opened this vegetable-driven Atwater Village restaurant in the former Canelé space in August. The menu changes daily, but some recent brunch items include a grilled Basque cake with almond crust and passion fruit curd; a tuna conserva tartine; and a crispy fried egg with marinated chicories and pickled red onion. The restaurant is serving brunch on Fridays through the weekend, but plans on expanding brunch service on Wednesday and Thursdays, and eventually opening all day. Journeymen also launched tapas bar Mondays, with no reservations or menu, just food inspired by tapas bars in San Sebastian. 3219 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 284-8879, www.journeymenla.com.

Verlaine

The Beverly Boulevard restaurant by chef Diego Hernandez (of Corazon de Tierra in Mexico) and owners Matthew Hechter and Christopher Brandon is now serving brunch, after opening in the former Dominick’s Restaurant space in April. Hernandez’s menu reads like a classic American brunch, but with a Mexican slant. In addition to French toast, pancakes and yes, avocado toast, there’s eggs with rajas (poblano chile); a smoked fish quesadilla; and an eggs Benedict sope. The brunch cocktails, by bartender John Neumueller, include the expected mimosas and bloody Marys as well as Micheladas. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. 8715 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, (424) 288-4621. www.verlaine.la.

Alta Nordic Kitchen

Chef and restaurateur Christer Larsson opened Alta, his new Nordic cuisine restaurant on Melrose Avenue, in the former Smoke.Oil.Salt. space in May. The chef, known for his cooking at Aquavit and Alta in New York City, has launched a brunch menu that’s a combination of Scandinavian home cooking and modern technique, with highlights that include plättar mini crepe-style pancakes with vanilla custard and lingonberries; fish and skaldjurs pytt (a seafood hash made with shellfish, poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce); and a smørrebrød Danish rye platter with gravlax, herring, egg salad and liver paté. You can also order unlimited rosé, mimosas and sangria. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 7274 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 746-5221, www.altanordickitchen.com.

Gratitude Beverly Hills

The latest restaurant from the group behind Café Gratitude and Gracias Madre, Gratitude opened in Beverly Hills this summer. Chef Dreux Ellis is now serving a completely vegan brunch (like its sister restaurants, Gratitude is 100% plant-based) that includes pastries; chilaquiles; cast-iron chickpea quiche; breakfast burritos; avocado toast and acai bowls. Beverage director Jason Eisner, who is also behind the cocktails at Gracias Madre, is mixing organic cocktails, and you can order sangria, mimosas and margaritas by the pitcher. Brunch is available on weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 419 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, (424) 389-1850, cafegratitude.com.